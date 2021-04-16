90 Day Fiancé’s Syngin Colchester Had To Be Rescued After Injuring BOTH Ankles On A Hike!

This is a real cautionary tale for all you hikers out there!

Earlier this week, Syngin Colchester of 90 Day Fiancé documented a truly unlucky camping trip that left him with both his ankles injured — and nearly left him stranded in the woods. He recorded the frightening incident in a series of videos which he posted to Instagram after the fact.

Related: Luke Bryan Gets Fish Hook Stuck THROUGH His Finger

He captioned the post:

“I am at the hospital now waiting for my xrays…make sure to watch all the videos..there was no signal on the mountain nobody left..I had to clim [sic] my way to safety with 2 sprained ankles,it was so painfull [sic] I was a screaming in pain..I was scared because there was Nobody left to help I called for help there was nobody .. it was me and only me that could get my self [sic] out of that mountain to safty [sic]…then the park rangers found me at the top by the waterfall”

In the first video, he explained the predicament, zooming in on his (first) injured ankle. He shared:

“I just fell down… and I fell to the ground, and I thought like, I broke [my ankle], and I’m in the middle of nowhere, there’s like nothing. … It’s swelling up. F**k. I can’t really put any pressure on it, so I don’t know really… I don’t need this right now. I don’t know what to do.”

In the next video, the reality star shared his “solution” to dip his swollen ankle in a cold stream. Subsequently, a pair of hikers explained the distance to his destination, so he decided to head back instead of moving forward. Unfortunately, disaster struck again. In another video, he said:

“You’re never going to believe this, I just sprained my other ankle. I have f**king two sprained ankles right now. F**k. I’m headed up, back up the hill. Kind of worried. No signal as well. I told other people I’m fine, they can go, and after they left I fell and did my other ankle in. … Wish me luck.”

On top of all that, after painstakingly making his way up the hill to find the park rangers’ vehicles, there were no actual rangers in sight! Fortunately, the rangers eventually returned and he was able to get to a hospital. In a follow-up video, the 30-year-old sat in a cast with crutches, and gave an update:

“After seeking medical help, I found out that I have broken my left ankle and I’ve also very, very badly sprained my right ankle. … She said six to eight weeks. It just sucks. I’ll be real, you know, I cried in the doctor’s office. She felt so bad.”

Related: Brooke Shields Details Her Fight To Walk Again After Freak Accident!

Earlier this month, Syngin had shared with followers his plans for a camping road trip, which will now probably be put on hold due to the injuries. In the clip, he admitted:

“I don’t know what I’m gonna do. … It really sucks, you know. I didn’t know it was that bad, it was so real, even climbing up through the pain.”

He posted one final update on the train ride home, reflecting that he was a bit “depressed,” but “still smiling”:

Poor Syngin — that is a LOT of bad luck! Glad he’s safe now, and wishing him a speedy recovery.

[Image via Syngin Colchester/Instagram]