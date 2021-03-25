Brooke Shields Details Her Fight To Walk Again After Freak Accident!

Brooke Shields is back on her feet!

The Blue Lagoon star opened up about her road to recovery after breaking her right femur in an interview with People, telling the mag that she struggled to learn how to walk again following the devastating accident.

As we reported, the 55-year-old broke her femur after she fell off a balance board while at a gym in New York City. She recalled of the incident:

“It felt like it was all in slow motion. And then I just started screaming. Sounds came out that I’ve never heard before.”

The actress said she was “so afraid” by the time the EMTs arrived because she couldn’t feel her toes and thought she was paralyzed.

Brooke immediately went into surgery, where two metal rods were inserted in her leg, “one from the top of my hip down and another across into the hip socket,” she explained. However, she immediately underwent a second surgery to add five rods and a metal plate after the broken portion of her right femur popped out. Ouch!

After spending two-and-a-half weeks in the hospital, the Jane the Virgin star returned home — but quickly had to return to the ER after developing a staph infection, and was forced to undergo a third surgery and three blood transfusions. Finally, after leaving the hospital yet again, the New York native began her recovery process. She reflected:

“I never considered myself Zen, but I realized with a certain calm that the rest is up to me now.”

It wasn’t any easy journey, though. Shields admitted she initially requested twice-a-day physical therapy, instead of one, explaining:

“For the first time in my entire life, I thought, ‘I can’t power through this.’ I can’t even stand on my leg or go up a step. I need to relearn how to even walk. The feeling of helplessness is shocking.”

But ultimately, the actress pushed through the pain. She continued:

“If anything, I’m a fighter… I’m the only one that’s going to be able to get through this. My career has actually been like that as well. One door gets slammed in my face and I search for another. It’s not unlike how I felt when I wrote about my postpartum depression in 2005. This is my journey and if it took me breaking the largest bone in my body, then recovery is something I want to share. We have to believe in ourselves and encourage one another. There’s no other way to get through life, period.”

We’re so glad to hear the star was able to fight through this difficult time. What do U think about this crazy story?

