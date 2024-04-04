Dominic Purcell Slams 'Nonsense' Of Tish & Noah Cyrus Love Triangle Feud -- But Fans Aren't Feeling It!

Dominic Purcell doesn’t care about the headlines!

The Prison Break star took to Instagram on Wednesday to cryptically comment on the chatter about his love life. As Perezcious readers know, his marriage has been in the hot seat after it was claimed that Tish Cyrus stole her hunky new beau from her youngest daughter Noah Cyrus, igniting a massive and ongoing family feud.

So far, no one from the Cyrus clan has outright spoken about the reports. But Tish has gotten candid about the challenges in her marriage. Her hubby also posted a shady video of the music manager dancing. That proved neither of them are feeling too sorry about the drama — something that’s even more evident now!

While sharing a brooding photo of himself looking off into the distance, the actor reflected in his cryptic (but telling!) new upload:

“You don’t sign up for nonsense it just follows you. I sit quietly and observe without response nor interest.”

Uhh, he does realize this is him commenting on the “nonsense,” right?? Even a cryptic quote counts. LOLz!

Also, if this is his way of hitting back at the romance fiasco, it’s wild to see him blame the “nonsense” on other people when HE’S the one who allegedly dated two Cyrus women back to back (if not at the same time, as some have possibly suggested). Take some responsibility dude! Just saying! Look (below):

Funny enough, most of his fans didn’t think this was the right approach to the controversy, either! They slid into the comment section, arguing:

“You should probably make a statement about the truth cause you are looking pretty bad right now!” “Dude. Ya kinda married into it” “Well this doesn’t sound good”

Oof! Perhaps he’d be better off not saying anything at all?? That’s the way he could actually ignore the drama, right? What do YOU think? Are cryptic posts the way to go or should he actually address the issue? Sound OFF (below)!

