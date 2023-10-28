Aaron Carter’s 1-Year-Old Son Sues Doctors & Pharmacies For Wrongful Death -- DETAILS!

A member of Aaron Carter’s family is blaming doctors and pharmacies for his tragic death!

As you may recall, the singer was found dead at the age of 34 by his housekeeper in November 2022. An autopsy report revealed Aaron had slipped under the water in the bathtub and drowned due to the effects of a flammable gas often used as the propellant in cans of compressed air called difluoroethane and alprazolam, the generic form of Xanax. His manner of death was ruled accidental.

However, some think his death wasn’t an accident at all. According to documents obtained by TMZ, Aaron’s 1-year-old son Princeton Lyric Carter filed a wrongful death lawsuit via his mother, Melanie Martin. Why? They argue the doctors that treated the musician and pharmacies played a huge role in his death!

The suit accuses the docs of prescribing Hydrocodone, Oxycodone, and Alprazolam to Aaron without any medical justification and with the knowledge of his “mental health and psychiatric condition.” It then claims Walgreens pharmacy and others should have never given the I Want Candy crooner the medication, especially the quantities of drugs that they did because of his psychiatric issues.

Basically, it sounds like Melanie and Princeton are accusing the doctors and pharmacies of improperly prescribing and dispensing medications despite knowing his struggles with mental health. The lawsuit is seeking unspecified damages at this time.

It’s unknown how the rest of the Carter family feel about this wrongful death suit. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop ‘em in the comments below.

[Image via Melanie Martin/Instagram, MEGA/WENN]