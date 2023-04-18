Aaron Carter's Tragic Cause Of Death Revealed

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Aaron Carter’s tragic cause of death has finally officially been stated.

The former child star died last November at his house in Lancaster, California. Authorities immediately suspected a drug overdose after he was found in the bathtub of his suburban Los Angeles home with prescription pill bottles and cans of compressed air nearby. And now, sadly, medical examiners have been able to confirm much of that suspicion.

According to TMZ, which first reported Carter’s cause of death news on Tuesday afternoon, the Aaron’s Party singer died from drowning after consuming both prescription pills and other substances. Officially, the recording artist ingested alprazolam — the generic form of Xanax — and inhaled cans of compressed air containing the chemical propellant difluoroethane in the moments leading up to his death.

He was in his bathroom tub while that happened. Sadly, the drug combination caused him to “become incapacitated while in the bathtub due to the effects,” per the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s report. Ultimately, authorities have now confirmed, he slipped underneath the surface of the water and drowned in the tub. Thus, Aaron’s death has been ruled as accidental.

The report confirmed there were “multiple cans” of Surf Onn compressed air in the bathroom and in a bedroom. Cops also found multiple bottles of prescription medications in the home, per the autopsy’s official conclusions. Several items of clothing were found near the bathtub after Aaron was found. And in the pocket of a hoodie strewn near the tub, “a nozzle tip to one of the compressed air cans” was recovered, per the outlet.

As we reported earlier this year, Aaron’s fiancée Melanie Martin previously revealed that she had gone through the That’s How I Beat Shaq rapper’s phone to find text messages about the late star allegedly owing money to someone as payment for an unknown substance. Aaron’s mother Jane Carter has openly questioned the official chain of events leading up to his death, too. Previously, she pondered whether her beloved son could have been the victim of foul play instead of an overdose.

On Tuesday, TMZ asked Melanie about her reaction to the official cause of death being revealed. She told them that she was getting no closure from the news about her longtime love and baby daddy, and explained how she still had questions about a few things:

“The results of the autopsy are not closure for me. It claims death is by drowning but also adds he was wearing a t-shirt and necklace in the bathtub which doesn’t make sense, why would he be in a bathtub with clothes on?”

Then, she added this heartbreaking comment:

“I am still in shock and still miss Aaron every day. I don’t understand the chain of events and this report only has us asking more questions.”

So sad…

We send all of our love and condolences to Aaron’s mourning family, friends, and loved ones.

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org

