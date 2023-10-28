Lizzo’s Tour Staffers Clap Back At Dancers In Lawsuit With Signed Rebuttal!

Lizzo is getting some more support from several of her tour staffers amid her ongoing lawsuit drama!

As we previously reported, the 35-year-old singer was sued by three of her former dancers – Noelle Rodriguez, Crystal Williams, and Arianna Davis – in August for creating a hostile work environment and sexual harassment. She vehemently denied the claims. However, more shocking allegations have dropped about the Truth Hurts artist since then. Other former employees publicly shared their support for the three women suing Lizzo. Not only that, another former worker from her tour sued her for sexual harassment, racial harassment, and disability discrimination.

Despite the accusations against Lizzo, not everyone is against her right now. Many of her Big Grrrl and Big Boiii dancers have stuck by her side throughout her legal troubles. They’ve publicly voiced their support for Lizzo. And they’re even helping her out with the lawsuits now! Buckle up, there’s a lot here!

According to court documents obtained by TMZ and Page Six on Friday, 18 members of Lizzo’s touring company wrote and signed declarations disputing the allegations made against her by Arianna, Crystal, and Noelle. Whoa. The dancers, choreographers, and musicians claimed they never saw or experienced any racism, body shaming, or other forms of harassment when they were on tour with Lizzo. And they’re clapping back and giving their takes on the allegations made by the three ex-dancers!

As we previously reported, Arianna alleged in the suit that Lizzo called out her weight gain – despite her previously telling management she struggled with binge eating, depression, and anxiety. But dancer Melissa Locke fired back at the accusation, saying:

“Having worked with Lizzo for years, it is my personal belief that Lizzo would never body shame anyone, including Davis, or comment on her weight in a negative and hurtful manner.”

She wasn’t the only one to deny the body shaming claim. Jayla Sullivan – a dancer and contestant onWatch Out for the Big Grrrls – noted in her declaration she “never observed” Lizzo shaming Ariana or even Crystal, adding:

“Lizzo inspired all of us to celebrate and love ourselves and our bodies as we are.”

Meanwhile, Asia Banks pointed out she was the “biggest dancer on tour” and “Lizzo assembled an entire group of plus-size dancers to showcase our talent and celebrate us.” Alaini Walker began working with Lizzo after the three accusers were fired and said “There was absolutely no body shaming on tour” in her experience, adding:

“I have experienced racial discrimination, sexual harassment, and body shaming in this industry, but never while working with Lizzo. In fact, Lizzo’s tour felt like the opposite of many negative experiences I have had as a dancer.”

Bass player Zuri Appleby claimed no one fat-shamed Arianna – but everyone on the tour was “concerned” about her “because she was lax about her performances, her hygiene and her health.” The musician insisted it wasn’t “because she had gained weight.” As for the racism allegations from former stylist Asha Daniels in a separate lawsuit? Dancer Chawnta Van shut it down, stating Lizzo always supports and empowers Black women and “would never tolerate any racism on tour.”

Perezcious readers may recall one of the biggest bombshells to come out of the lawsuit was about a team outing at Bananenbar, an adult entertainment club in Amsterdam. The former dancers claimed Lizzo pressured and forced them to participate in inappropriate and uncomfortable sexual acts, including “touching nude performers, [catch] dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas and [eat] bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas.”

However, drummer Michel’le Baptiste had a different recollection of the night. She claimed to have seen Ariana at the bar and she allegedly “did not look uncomfortable,” noting:

“She was having a great time, just like we all were.”

Hmm. Locke then recalled she spoke to Ariana and Noelle after the night out and “they never said they felt uncomfortable or pressured.” In fact, she alleged the two were expressing about how much fun they had:

“They were very enthusiastic about what a great night out they had. I remember telling them, ‘That sounds like so much fun, I wish you had woken me up to go with you.’ They agreed that it was a fun night and told me that they went out in the Red Light District after. They did not complain or sound upset in any way.”

And that’s not all…

Elsewhere in the declaration, staffers addressed an allegation from Noelle. She accused Lizzo of almost getting into a physical altercation with her during a meeting. But dancer Kiara Mooring had been at the same meeting and never witnessed the Grammy winner get “near Rodriguez or in her face.” She explained:

“I am familiar with the allegation in the complaint that Rodriguez was in fear of being physically attacked by Lizzo during the May 3, 2023 meeting when she resigned. I was at that meeting… Lizzo never got near Rodriguez or in her face. Her voice got higher because she was upset and felt that her trust was betrayed.”

Mooring continued:

“Again, I think she was justified in being upset. Although things could have been handled more calmly, I do not believe it ever would have escalated to a physical altercation between Lizzo and Rodriguez.”

Assistant tour manager, Molly Gordon, even alleged Crystal didn’t resign. She was fired for her performance, tardiness, and budget restrictions. After getting the boot, she said Crystal pleaded to still be on the road with everyone.

At this time, neither of the dancers in the lawsuit have addressed these declarations from their former co-workers. But we’re curious to hear what they have to say! The statements were used in a motion filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court by Lizzo’s legal team, and they hope to dismiss the claims in the suit. Whether that will happen is unknown right now, so we’ll have to wait for what happens next in this case.

Thoughts on the declarations? Let us know!

