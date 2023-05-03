Nick & Aaron Carter's Mother Arrested After Fight With Husband Over... TV Remote?!

The mother of pop stars Nick and Aaron Carter has been arrested on charges of domestic battery.

According to law enforcement sources spilling to TMZ on Wednesday, Jane Schneck was arrested at her home in Hernando County, Florida last Friday night. Per the outlet, Schneck had been “drinking with an adult family member” during the evening. At some point late in the night, a verbal altercation in the home allegedly “turned physical.” Sources claim Jane was “listening to music so loudly on the TV” that her husband was unable to sleep. He confronted her about it, and the duo “had a confrontation over the remote.”

Related: Aaron Losing Custody Of Son Began His ‘Downfall,’ Says Baby Momma Melanie Martin

As the altercation escalated, her husband took out his phone to record video. At that point, law enforcement sources told the news outlet, Jane “grabbed his wrist.” He was apparently taken aback by the physical move and called the cops to defuse the situation. He was surprised — but not so surprised that he thought to start recording? Hmm… Seems like maybe he’s seen this kind of reaction before?

When the police showed up, they watched the husband’s cell phone video of the incident. After viewing the clip, the officers on scene decided they had enough probable cause to arrest Jane.

Related: AJ McLean Talks Getting Aaron Carter Into Rehab Before His Death

Nick and Aaron’s momma (pictured in her mugshot, above) was booked into the Hernando County Jail early on Saturday morning on domestic battery charges. Hours later, she posted a $100 bond and was released from custody. Per the news outlet, her husband was not seriously injured in the dispute and turned down help when officers asked if he wanted to go to the hospital. However, authorities confirmed to People that Jane’s actions rose to the level of domestic battery under the law, injury or no.

Of course, Jane (and the whole Carter family) has been through a lot of emotional upheaval in recent months. We’re sure dealing with Aaron’s death at such a young age late last year must have been unbelievably stressful.

It’s definitely not an easy time for the whole family. Sending love and light to all right now.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

[Image via Hernando County Sheriff’s Office/MEGA/Judy Eddy/WENN]