Aaron Rodgers & Shailene Woodley Break Up, Call Off Engagement!

It looks like things are over between Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers!

The couple has reportedly ended their relationship and called off their engagement after less than 2 years together. A source spilled the news to People on Wednesday, saying that things ended amicably between them. The insider also noted that Shailene and Aaron were just “very different people,” explaining:

“It was an amicable split; it just wasn’t working. They’re very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn’t surmount. They will remain friendly; there’s no bad blood and no drama. It just didn’t work out for them.”

As you know, the couple became an item shortly after the 38-year-old quarterback broke up from Danica Patrick in July 2020. Rodgers then announced their engagement last year during an acceptance speech for the MVP award at the NFL Honors. The 30-year-old actress confirmed her beau had popped the question during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, saying she’d never have guessed that she’d marry someone who “throws balls for a living.” Spoke too soon!

Their relationship has had some very public speed bumps. Rodgers received backlash over his vaccination status when he revealed he was unvaccinated despite previously saying he was “immunized.” An insider for People previously shared that the pair often “agree to disagree” on several topics following the controversy, saying:

“They are not talking about their politics, and they never really have. They disagreed on a lot of things. Early on, they decided to agree to disagree about things and not debate them. She is not someone whose mind you can change, so Aaron hasn’t even tried.”

Something tells us they weren’t able to ignore the political talk quite as easily once Aaron became a poster boy for the anti-vaccination crowd. Was that one of the “obstacles that they couldn’t surmount”??

