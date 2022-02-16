Iris Apatow Is Dating Kate Hudson's Son Ryder Robinson -- And The Parents Approve!!

New couple alert!

Is there a better time to go Instagram official with your new beau than Valentine’s Day? This modern dating ritual has blessed us with a few great celebrity couples’ debuts (Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made a social media splash right around this time last year!). This year, a Young Hollywood A-list romance hit the scene for the holiday: Iris Apatow, daughter of Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, and Kate Hudson’s son Ryder Robinson.

Ryder posted an adorable photo of his new GF to Instagram on Monday. In the pic, he can be seen kissing a grinning Iris on the cheek as she embraces him. He captioned the sweet shot with a simple red heart.

The mommas sounded off with their approval in the comments. Leslie left a string of red hearts while the How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days star wrote:

“Sweets “

Euphoria star Maude Apatow also chimed in with support of her sister’s boyfriend, commenting:

“So cute :’)”

It’s unclear how long these two lovebirds have been together, but there are some clues. Kate started leaving comments on the 19-year-old’s Instagrams as far back as August 2021. (She commented, “Beauty ????” on one of her January posts). Of course, the actress includes Iris’s parents amongst her “buds” as well — she posted about both families hanging out at a Rams game back in January.

Did sparks fly at the football game? (Per their social media, both teens seemed to be in attendance at the Super Bowl — maybe the sport has a sentimental connection for them.) Or were they dating well before that? We can’t say for sure. Iris hasn’t posted Ryder on her own page, but he has also left comments on her posts over the last several weeks.

Regardless, the duo does seem well suited for each other. Iris has earned her comedy bonafides by starring in her dad’s films (starting with Knocked Up when she was just five years old). Ryder also comes from a famously funny family, and according to his mom (who shares him with ex Chris Robinson), the 18-year-old may be the most hilarious of all. She told Seth Meyers back in September:

“I mean, he’s also deeply funny. Ryder — I mean, he clearly is gonna probably follow in the footsteps of the family. And I would say he’s probably the funniest in our family. So, this is like every day for me. Nobody makes me laugh like Ryder, and he just constantly makes fun of me.”

Aww. We love a romance built on laughter. Best of luck to the new couple!

