ABC Investigation Reportedly Found Meghan McCain Was The Main Reason For The View's On-Set Toxicity!

ABC is clapping back at Meghan McCain‘s recent claims about her time on The View!

After the 36-year-old television personality blasted the daytime talk show and its co-hosts for creating a “toxic” work environment during her four years, her former bosses are now reportedly seething and pushing back against the claims.

ICYMI, an excerpt from McCain’s new memoir, Bad Republican, revealed that an infamous on-air clash with Joy Behar made her realize the show just wasn’t “worth it” anymore, so she quit despite having two more years in her contract. Additionally, she claimed that ABC maintained a workplace environment where “the culture is so f**ked up, it feels like quicksand” and no longer saw The View as “a pro-women show.” John McCain’s daughter further noted that Whoopi Goldberg’s “open disdain” for her was also a catalyst. Obviously, she didn’t hold back on how bad of an experience she had there.

However, sources close to production told TMZ the allegations from McCain are far from the truth. In fact, they claim it was the complete opposite, and that she was mostly responsible for the behind-the-scenes drama on the program. The insiders claimed an internal investigation into the toxic workplace culture was due to her behavior — and not her colleagues. During the inquiry, per the insiders, ABC News President Kim Godwin met with key stakeholders of the show and found that McCain was primarily to blame for a lot of the conflict and instigated many of the well-documented and heated on-air arguments over the years.

We mean… it certainly felt that way watching the show. Other conservatives may have had disagreements, but it was only with Meghan that they became fights. We noted many times in recent years how she just never wanted to listen to her co-stars’ points of view — and that’s not how good conversation works.

The sources also fired back at the claims that she decided to say goodbye to the show after the “I didn’t miss you” comment from Behar following her return from maternity leave. According to TMZ, they claimed the network wanted to move on from the author for a while and that her exit “was a long time coming.” Many apparently felt it should have happened much sooner, but former head honcho James Goldston refused to give her the boot due to fear of backlash from conservative viewers. It wasn’t until the findings from the internal investigation that execs decided to force McCain out of her role.

Yeah, force. Huh.

On the other hand, it also sounds like not all of the bosses feel this same way. Other executives at ABC dished to TMZ that it really was the bullying and negativity towards Meghan that pushed her decision to leave. But following her exit, insiders also confessed that the mood on set improved a lot. We mean, again… not a big surprise for viewers, right?

