Adam Brody & Leighton Meester Put Our Faith Back In True Love!

We’ve watched a ton of relationships come crashing down in Hollywood so far this year, everyone from Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson to Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet and more. Heck, the last few years have been a pretty brutal time for breakups, largely due to the stress of the pandemic.

But amid all the heartbreak there’s at least one couple renewing our faith in love at this time. Who? None other than Leighton Meester and Adam Brody!

According to a source for Us Weekly on Wednesday, the couple could not be more in love after eight years of marriage. The insider said:

“They’re in a really great space. They’re just as in love with each other as when they met years ago. It’s hard to believe it’s almost been a decade.”

Awww! Time truly flies!

It’s hard to think that this romance almost never happened, but it’s true! Why? Because for the longest time, Adam believed Leighton would be just like her iconic Gossip Girl character Blair Waldorf IRL! In case you didn’t know, The O.C. alum shared on the Anna Faris Is Unqualified podcast last year that he met his wife through their mutual teen drama executive producer Josh Schwartz when GG started in 2007. They eventually reconnected on the set of their film The Oranges later in 2011. But apparently, Adam was a little hesitant about Leighton during this time:

“She’s a heavenly creature. But I had no idea whether she was a good person or not. And, in fact, kind of assumed she probably wasn’t for like the first handful of years that I didn’t know her, just because, I don’t know, Gossip Girl. Not that I tagged all actresses with that or anything — I didn’t. And I like to date actors. I never believe that stigma.”

Even after knowing Leighton for a while, he still was not too sure about her. He admitted:

“I thought she was gorgeous. And even when we did the movie, there was chemistry there, but I was seeing someone. And I was like, ‘Oh, she’s cool.’ But I still didn’t know, and that continued even to when we first started dating, I was like, ‘I’m not sure.’ And come to find out she’s literally like Joan of Arc. She is, like, the strongest, best person I know. She is my moral compass and North Star, and I just can’t say enough good things about her character.”

Luckily, his shaky first impression of her didn’t last! They began dating seriously in 2014 — and tied the knot less than a year later! The two now have a 4-year-old daughter Arlo and a 2-year-old son (whose name hasn’t been revealed yet).

Now, Adam and Leighton teaming up again, this time for the movie The River Wild — a remake of the 1994 action film starring Meryl Streep and Kevin Bacon. The Us Weekly source shared that the two are “really excited about getting to work together” on a project again. But even more so, Leighton is just happy to get back into the swing of things with her career. While The Roommate star has scored some lead and guest roles on television since the end of Gossip Girl, the insider said she is “hoping for a comeback” in the business after taking a break to focus on motherhood.

Adam has had a lovely resurgence lately with roles in Shazam!, Ready Or Not, and The Kid Detective. But Leighton has been spending a lot of time out of the spotlight. The insider explained:

“They’re a private couple and love to raise their kids away from the public eye. It’s definitely hard to be away from the kiddos when they have to film.”

However, the source noted that they know taking time away from their children is “something that comes along with the job” and is “really content” with their “great” life at this time. With that in mind, do not expect them to expand their family anytime soon as they are happy with “bringing normalcy” as much as possible to their busy lives.

We love to hear that Adam and Leighton are still going so strong! Reactions to this happy relationship news, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

