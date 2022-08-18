Stephen Colletti Goes Instagram Official With New Girlfriend! (Sorry, NOT Kristin Cavallari!)

Sorry, Laguna Beach fans! If you were holding out on the hope of Stephen Colletti getting back together with his ex-girlfriend and podcast co-host Kristin Cavallari, we might have some disappointing news for you!

The One Tree Hill alum revealed he is dating NASCAR host and reporter Alex Weaver while making their relationship Instagram official on Wednesday. Stephen posted a picture of the couple enjoying a boat ride at sunset, with his new girlfriend wrapping her arm around him. He gushed in the caption of the golden hour snap:

“Magic hours are a bit more magical this year.”

Swoon! Alex responded to the post, calling herself the “luckiest girl.” You can ch-ch-check out the shot (below):

AWW!!!

But who is this new woman in his life? According to her LinkedIn page, she attended Clemson University. She has been working as a host and reporter for NASCAR since 2017. While Stephen has not made his debut on Alex’s grid on her Instagram account yet, she did re-post their selfie together on her Instagram Story, noting once again how she felt like “a lucky girl.”

This news may shock to some folks who have been shipping Stephen and Kristin once again ever since the two started their new podcast re-watching Laguna Beach. Kristin previously shared with Page Six in May that the former lovebirds, who dated on and off again throughout their time on the MTV series, have “gotten really close” while working on their show. However, she insisted nothing was going on between them at the time:

“But no, I mean, you know, there’s nothing romantic happening with us.”

Now, it looks like what she said was true! Reactions, Perezcious readers??

