Addison Rae's Mom Just Made A HUGE Symbolic Statement Amid Affair Allegations Against Husband Monty Lopez!

Addison Rae‘s mom has had enough of this s**t!

As we’ve been reporting, the TikTok star’s family has been embroiled in controversy over the past few days. First, it came out that her dad, Monty Lopez, was supposedly sketching out on younger women in a viral reveal. Then, the real bombshell came: the 46-year-old had allegedly been involved in an affair with a 25-year-old social media influencer for the past few months before things ended badly after a pregnancy scare.

Related: WWE Head Vince McMahon Is Facing Multiple Sexual Misconduct Hush Money Claims!

Over the weekend, we learned that Lopez and Addison’s mother, 42-year-old Sheri Easterling, had apparently been estranged for quite a while prior to the alleged affair claim. In fact, insiders claimed Sheri had allegedly moved back to Louisiana with the 21-year-old TikToker’s two younger brothers — 14-year-old Enzo and 8-year-old Lucas.

But for a while, Sheri remained Monty’s “wife” on her social media bios. And the family remained somewhat tight-lipped about the rumors surrounding Lopez. That’s all changed now, though!As of Monday morning, she officially changed her Instagram bio in a BIG (!!!) way.

As you can see in a screenshot of her profile (below), Easterling is now officially a “single mom” following news of her husband’s alleged sexual misdeeds:

Well damn!

The IG adjustment wasn’t the only move Sheri made in recent hours, either. Late on Sunday night, Addison’s momma took to Twitter to share an optimistic view on the changing seasons of life. While she didn’t speak out specifically about Lopez’s alleged activity, Easterling did reveal an intention to start fresh:

“That old version of you. Isn’t for you. New story. New version!”

That old version of you. Isn’t for you. New story. New version! — Sheri Nicolee (@sherinicolee) July 11, 2022

So that’s that, then?! Of course, this isn’t the first time Sheri has hit up social media amid the controversy. As we’ve previously reported, late last week, she also shared a statement on her IG Stories. In it, she asserted that her main concern is “and always will be” her three children:

“Personal matters being brought public are always challenging and overwhelming for anyone involved. I will be okay. My biggest concern is — and always will be — my children and their fragile hearts and minds. I will always do my best to protect them.”

And yet that message — as strong and well-crafted as it is — just doesn’t have the same cutting specificity as changing her bio to “single mom.” Ya know?? Those two words really just say it all…

Lopez’s alleged (ex) girlfriend, Renée Ash, spoke out late last week about the sticky situation, too. In a chat with Page Six, the IG influencer asserted Monty misled her and his own family during their time together:

“Unfortunately, he misled me on his marriage, he lied to me. He told me that we were going to be together and have babies together.”

Ash appeared to be remarkably apologetic about everything in the aftermath. She also told the outlet:

“I am so sorry if anything I have said has hurt his family any more than he already has. And I am also sorry that he has hurt me so deeply that I believed we were in love.”

Ugh.

BTW, Lopez and his world-famous daughter have been pretty quiet across social media over the last few days. Definitely trying to lay low, there. But Sheri said it ALL with her IG alteration! Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Sheri Easterling/Monty Lopez/Instagram]