Addison Rae's Parents Have Been 'Separated For A Year' Amid Sketchy Allegations Against Her Dad!

Addison Rae‘s family hasn’t been together for quite a while, according to a new report that follows on the heels of damning allegations coming out against her father, Monty Lopez.

As Perezcious readers will recall, the 46-year-old dad of the 21-year-old TikTok star and social media influencer first came under fire this week for seemingly sketchy attention allegedly directed at women who appeared to be near his daughter’s age. Then, on Friday, a 25-year-old influencer named Renée Ash stepped forward with details about the two of them supposedly being involved in a relationship and having a pregnancy “scare” over the last few months.

Now, as it turns out, Lopez and Addison’s mother, Sheri Easterling, have apparently been split up for some time. According to an insider who spoke to People about the matter late on Friday night, the duo has been living apart since at least the middle of last year.

Sheri, who shares 14-year-old son Enzo and 8-year-old son Lucas with Monty, in addition to Addison, apparently went home to the family’s native Louisiana at some point. The source alleges:

“They’ve been separated for a year. Sheri and the boys have been living in Louisiana.”

That would seem to change the timeline on this drama, at least somewhat. Wouldn’t it??

Either way, after news about Lopez’s alleged activities broke online, his 42-year-old apparently-estranged wife shared a cryptic message to her Instagram Stories. In a simple post, Sheri shared these words with her fans and followers:

“Personal matters being brought public are always challenging and overwhelming for anyone involved. I will be okay. My biggest concern is — and always will be — my children and their fragile hearts and minds. I will always do my best to try to protect them. My goal is to make sure that they feel secure and safe and know that everything will be okay. Thank you all for the love and support and kind messages. It means the world to me.”

Ash, too, appears to be thinking more seriously about the family fracas.

The social media influencer and Lopez’s alleged ex-girlfriend spoke to Page Six this week about the messy situation, telling the outlet in part (below):

“I loved him and I believed him. When I found out about the other young girls, my heart broke. I am so sorry if anything I have said has hurt his family any more than he already has. And I am also sorry that he has hurt me so deeply that I believed we were in love.”

