Wait, Is TikTok Star Addison Rae A Donald Trump Fangirl?!

Say it ain’t so, Addison Rae!

One of TikTok‘s most popular — and sometimes most controversial — young stars is at it again, just days after being fired from her UFC sideline reporter gig after backlash that she was “stealing jobs” from seasoned reporters on the scene.

This time around, the Louisiana native’s actions are centered on one man: Donald Trump.

The scandal kicked off over the weekend, when both Rae and Trump attended the Conor McGregor fight against Dustin Poirier. In a video posted by NELK on both their Twitter account and their YouTube channel, the 20-year-old starlet can be seen walking over to Trump where he’s seated near the octagon and introducing herself.

Saying “hi,” and, “it’s so nice to meet you,” Addison clearly gets Trump’s attention ringside, as you can see in the video (below):

ABSOLUTELY UNEXPECTED: Addison Rae gets out of her seat in the middle of the UFC to say hi former president Donald Trump. Addison says to Trump, “I have to say hi.” Addison previously denied being a Trump supporter and registered Republican, though her voter registration leaked. pic.twitter.com/ZuTzJjqaX9 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 13, 2021

Whoa!

Now, this is super controversial because Addison has previously been accused of supporting Trump before. Last September, a TikTok post went viral which appeared to show Rae had been registered as a Republican three times before: in 2014, in 2016, and in 2018.

Considering the legal voting age in America is 18, though, and Addison is from Louisiana — all three registrations were supposedly in California, and two well before her 18th birthday — it became pretty clear pretty early on that Trump’s beloved “fake news” might have come into play with that one.

Nevertheless, a month before that (last August) she also publicly denied that she’d had a Trump flag hanging in her bedroom. The subject just keeps coming up!!

Regardless of their veracity, those claims went viral then, and now this new video has done it again. And people have a LOT to say! Here are just a few of the reactions to Addison’s advance towards The Donald during the UFC match:

“How you gonna deny this now lol” “its worse that she’s giddy asf like girl why are you so excited” “If she saw hitler she’d have the same reaction” “let’s see what her fans gotta say now…” “sweetie no u don’t have to say hi sit ur ass down” “Ew who tf wants to meet that guy” “If she supports trump she should just outright say it. Yeah it’s kinda cringe but it’s even worse her pretending not to like him when she obviously does lmao”

Well then!

Some people didn’t care for all the criticism coming her way, though:

“I’m not a fan of the guy but at the end of the day it would still be cool to meet him because he is a former president” “I’m not saying she is or isn’t a Trump supporter. But I find it funny how saying hello to a former president makes people assume you voted for them.” “it’s not that deep lol” “Someone please help me understand what’s wrong with her saying hi?” “What’s wrong with her saying hi? What’s even wrong with her supporting him? What happened to democracy ? I thought everyone can do whatever they want? I think people would cancel anyone who doesn’t agree with them nowadays.”

Hmmm…!

What do U make of this controversy, Perezcious readers? Do U think Addison is a Trump fan — or did she simply not want to pass up an opportunity to say hello to a former President??

Sound OFF down in the comments (below) with your opinions…

