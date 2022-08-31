Addison Rae 'Mortified' By Her Parents' Headline-Grabbing Romances! Ugh!

Addison Rae is not at all happy with what’s going on between her parents — and she’s not feeling how public the split has become, either.

The 21-year-old Instagram and TikTok sensation is dealing with the increasingly acrimonious breakup of her parents Monty Lopez and Sheri Nicole Easterling following cheating allegations that came out earlier this summer against her 46-year-old dad.

Tensions went through the roof on Sunday night, too, when momma Sheri popped up at the MTV Video Music Awards with rapper Yung Gravy. Social media went CRAZY reacting to the 42-year-old mom of three stepping out with the younger rapper — not to mention their PDA on the red carpet and during the show! Monty didn’t care for that much at all, and he let the world know his disgusting thoughts in reaction to it.

Now Addison is reacting to all of this as well. And she’s decidedly less hyped than the two forty-something exes to make all this drama public…

A source spoke to Page Six about Addison’s take on the tension between her parents. The insider said the social media influencer is “mortified” by it all, explaining:

“Addison has seen her parents go through a lot of ups and downs over the years, but everything going on right now has been particularly overwhelming for her.”

Oof.

The drama seems to have really affected Addison. Perezcious readers will recall how she unfollowed her dad on Instagram after the affair allegations first broke back in July. Soon after, Addison also unfollowed her mom, too. (FWIW, as of Tuesday afternoon, Addison is still not following either one of them. It’s clear there is still a serious rift here — at least online.)

As for the other party involved in this situation — Yung Gravy — he took to Twitter on Monday to defend his red carpet PDA with Sheri! After re-sharing a video shot on the VMAs carpet, the 26-year-old rapper slammed critics of his smooching session, saying of Sheri (below):

“she’s newly single and living her life. leave her alone lol”

she’s newly single and living her life. leave her alone lol https://t.co/ib4PrQIJ2H — Father Gravy (@yunggravy) August 29, 2022

That’s just objectively true, we suppose! But she apparently isn’t taking her daughter’s feelings into account, tho…

Monty also took to social media again on Monday to post more commentary, as well. The social media biz exec slammed what he saw as hypocrisy in Sheri’s dalliance with a younger man after the backlash he got for his alleged affair with a 25-year-old:

Not content to leave it at that, Lopez popped up AGAIN on his IG Stories on Tuesday morning. This time, he boasted that he was “unbothered” by the whole situation, as you can see (below):

If you’re really so unbothered by it, man, stop posting about it! Just saying!!

We definitely feel for Addison with the public split of her parents. The social media star admitted weeks ago that she’s been really struggling with the split. These public antics are really juicy to watch, but they definitely aren’t helping the poor girl’s anxiety!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

