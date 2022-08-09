Addison Rae Just Unfollowed HER MOM On Instagram Amid Cheating Scandal!

Addison Rae has had a rough few weeks!

As you probably heard, the TikTok star’s father has been wrapped up in a cheating scandal for the better part of the year. Last month, following a video that surfaced online of Monty Lopez attempting to, no nice way to say it, f**k a random girl at a club, more info started to tickle down regarding his extramarital activities — including that he had a months-long relationship AND pregnancy scare with 25-year-old influencer Renée Ash. Eesh!

You’d think he would’ve been a little more discreet in his attempts to swoon young women knowing how famous his daughter is. We mean, he and the fam are featured in her TikToks! Someone was going to recognize him eventually!

Anyway, more news has been revealed in the ongoing story, except this time it’s about… Addison’s mom! It was highlighted Sunday via the well-known Instagram account @tiktokroomtm that the megastar unfollowed her mother, Sheri Nicole Easterling, on IG. See the full post (below):

WHAT??! We thought Addison was just mad at her dad! THAT we can understand — he’s the one who did the cheating! But her mom???

Sheri quickly expressed her thoughts on the matter, commenting on the post:

“Heart wrenching :(“

Well, that’s certainly confirmation this was a falling out and not a mistake, right?

Who knows — maybe something happened over the weekend that caused a stir… What we DO know is that news of the unfollowing shocked many fans, who also shared their takes and voiced some concerns:

“AYOOOO WHAT TF IS GOING ON?!?!?” “FOR WHAT?!” “This is so sad she’s all grown up and stuff are happening w her parents.” “She might not want to see her parents fight over social media.” “Wait this is actually sad I hope they aren’t turning on each other or sumthn.”

This comes one month after the 21-year-old first unfollowed her unfaithful father, showing that there may be even more drama behind the scenes than we initially believed. We previously reported that the famous parents had already been living apart for about a year, with momma and bros Enzo and Lucas moving back to their family home in Louisiana. We’ve also heard the TikToker herself had been really “struggling” with everything going on. All perfectly understandable. But we’re surprised to see this latest update! Maybe she just needs to take some time for herself, away from all the drama??

Whatever happened, we hope the two can work things out! What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Drop ‘em in the comments below!

