Addison Rae's Mom 'Feeling' Herself In VERY Sexy New Snaps Amid Estranged Husband's Cheating Allegations!

Addison Rae‘s momma is stepping up her game in a big way! And we are here for it!

Sheri Easterling took to Instagram with a new post for Thirsty Thursday. It’s a carousel of pics that marks the first time she’s published a post on the social media app in nearly a month. And the snaps say it ALL! Especially considering they follow behind the sordid scandal involving her apparent split from now-estranged husband Monty Lopez following affair allegations!

Related: Sheri Previously Made A HUGE Symbolic Statement Following The Affair News!!

In the series of pictures, the 42-year-old momma can be seen standing against a wall shaded from the hot summer sun. In them, the hot (and single!) mom is wearing a glossy black latex dress along with sexy black heels.

The caption really delivers, too. While a picture may be worth a thousand words, Sheri needed just two words total in the caption to set it off (below):

“Feeling myself”

Feeling herself, indeed! Single life looks really good on her, too! Sheri also posted a couple shots of the same outfit to her IG Stories, too, like the one you can see up top (above, left)!

Addison loved the pics, too. The 21-year-old TikTok starlet re-posted some of the snaps on her own IG Stories, and Addison dropped a fire emoji in the comments of her momma’s post! Oh yeah!!

BTW, if you think you might recognize that dress, well, you totally should! None other than Kim Kardashian herself wore the same dress — or, a very very similar one — for a daytime TV appearance earlier this year on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Sheri is in good company in that regard!

Related: No Prenup?? Steve Burton Wants Joint Custody Amid Messy Divorce From Pregnant Wife!

Of course, Sheri’s reinvigoration here follows days after a double dose of bad news regarding her 46-year-old now-estranged partner.

Lopez was first in the news earlier this month after allegedly hitting on much younger women in a social setting. And not long after that, a 25-year-old social media influencer named Renée Ash came forward with a BIG reveal about her alleged time with Monty — which involved a pregnancy scare!

In the aftermath of that bombshell reveal, Sheri took to her IG Stories to (cryptically) comment on the tense situation. The mom of three also shares 14-year-old son Enzo and 8-year-old son Lucas with Lopez, as well as the aforementioned 21-year-old TikTok sensation.

And Sheri put her children front and center in addressing all these recent issues in her IG statement last week:

“Personal matters being brought public are always challenging and overwhelming for anyone involved. I will be okay. My biggest concern is — and always will be — my children and their fragile hearts and minds. I will always do my best to protect them. My goal is to make sure that they feel secure and safe and know that everything will be okay. Thank you all for the love, support, and kind messages. It means the world to me.”

Now, it seems Sheri is putting herself front and center, too! She’s trying to get on with life as a single woman while figuring out how all these changes will affect her family.

And she looks amazing doing it!

[Image via Sheri Easterling/Addison Rae/Instagram]