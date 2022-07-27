Addison Rae Says She's 'Really Been Struggling' Following Her Dad's Alleged Affair

Addison Rae is opening up about some of the challenges she’s faced over the last few weeks.

Of course, the 21-year-old star’s name has been in the headlines lately for less-than-great reasons. As we’ve been reporting, her dad Monty Lopez was outed for alleged inappropriate behavior twice this month. First, for supposedly pursuing younger women romantically while still married to Addison’s momma Sheri Easterling. Then, days later, he was called out in a bombshell report for allegedly having a five-month-long affair with a 25-year-old social media influencer named Renée Ash.

Now, it’s clear that the last month of drama is (understandably) affecting the TikTok superstar.

In a post published on her official Twitter account late on Monday afternoon, the Louisiana-born social media influencer admitted she has “really been struggling to post and get out” lately. Addison didn’t specifically mention the allegations against her dad, but she did write this (below):

“I’ve really been struggling to post and get out and do things but I love you all and you mean so much more to me than I can ever express. My life is forever changed thanks to all of the people who decided to care about me and support me. I love y’all <3 life is weird but worth it”

I’ve really been struggling to post and get out and do things but I love you all and you mean so much more to me than I can ever express. My life is forever changed thanks to all of the people who decided to care about me and support me. I love y’all <3 life is weird but worth it — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) July 25, 2022

Sad! But also optimistic. At least as far as her loyal fans are concerned!

Speaking of those fans, they came up big on the social media outlet. Rae’s nearly 5 million followers managed to get the hashtag #WeLoveYouAddison trending on the site. Many shared support in the comments of her admission, too:

“we love you so much 🙂 take your time to heal and find yourself. we’ll always be here ready to support you. love you so so much!!” “life has its ups and downs and you’re gonna be okay. here for you always” “Give yourself some time, disconnect from the internet, if you have to.” “love you so much. you’re handling everything so well and i’m really proud of you. here if you need anything” “take a break if needed babe!! we love u so much and only want the best for you. look after yourself angel” “take your time, relax, focus on your mental health and your body first! you are important to me and all of your supporters and friends and we want the best for you” “Please never forget that we are here for u, u deserve all the best things in the world baby, u are loved, u are important, please take care of yourself.”

Wow.

This marks the first time Addison herself has seemingly addressed her dad’s reported behavior. However, the big-time influencer’s momma has definitely already waded into that drama on her own.

Back on July 7 — the same day Renée’s allegations hit the airwaves — Sheri took to her Instagram Stories to deliver a cryptic (but not so cryptic!) message about supporting her children through the “challenging and overwhelming” situation. The 42-year-old — who shares Addison and sons Enzo, 14, and Lucas, 8, with Lopez — wrote at the time:

“Personal matters being brought public are always challenging and overwhelming for anyone involved. I will be okay. My biggest concern is — and always will be — my children and their fragile hearts and minds. I will always do my best to protect them.”

She later changed part of her IG bio to read “single mom,” seemingly putting the nail in the proverbial coffin on her marriage. Now, her daughter is weighing in on the unfortunate situation in her own way. Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Sending love to Addison and her momma!!

[Image via Addison Rae/Monty Lopez/Sheri Easterling/Instagram]