Adele & British Rapper Skepta's Relationship Has Been 'Heating Up'! NEW DETAILS!

Sorry, Chet Hanks — Adele is officially OFF the market!

A source close to the pop superstar confirmed to People that she has indeed been dating rapper and fellow Brit Skepta following months of romance rumors. The insider said that although the two have been friends for years, “things have been heating up” between them in recent months, adding:

“They run in the same circles in London, and she’s having fun.”

Good for her!

As it turns out, the artists have a lot in common, having a deep bond over music, their shared home neighborhood of Tottenham, London, and being parents to young children.

The 38-year-old grime performer previously spoke out about their then-friendship in a 2016 interview with the Evening Standard, telling the paper:

“Adele texts me all the time and keeps me in check. She speaks to me about how things are going. She’s one of the people I know that, from her [example] alone, you can move in a certain way where you’re not inviting fame. She’s the biggest artist in the world, bro, and you do not see her in the papers [every day].”

Unsurprisingly, the door for something more between them opened up after Adele filed for divorce from her husband Simon Konecki in September 2019. The pair were first romantically linked at the time after the Hello singer reportedly attended Skepta’s birthday bash in London.

They sparked dating rumors again in June by exchanging flirty comments on Instagram. Skepta (real name Joseph Adenuga Jr.) joked that he “finally got your Instagram password lol,” to which Adele responded with a red heart emoji and an emoji of a face with its tongue sticking out.

Want to know more about Adele’s man? Read five fast facts about Skepta (below)!

He’s A Daddy

The artist has a 2-year-old daughter named River, though he never publicly revealed her mother’s identity.

He’s Been Around The Block

The hip-hop artist has worked with a slew of famous musicians since emerging on the scene in the early 2000s, including Drake, Diddy, Frank Ocean and A$AP Rocky.

He Was Linked To Naomi Campbell

Rumor has it, Skepta dated Naomi Campbell in 2018, but the supermodel unfollowed him on Instagram later that year after he revealed that he became a dad. They have since appeared to be on friendly terms again, though: this September, the 50-year-old wished him a happy birthday via IG, calling him a “loyal and supportive friend that is there when it matters.”

He Gives Back

In February 2016, the Brit Award nominee posted pics of a house he built for his father, Joseph Adenuga Sr., in Nigeria. He also helped commission a playground for children in the area.

Fame Runs In His Family

The star’s younger brother Jamie Adenuga is also a rapper, known by his stage name Jme. They were briefly members of the British grime crew Roll Deep before forming their own collective, Boy Better Know, in 2005.

What do U think of Adele’s lover, Perezcious readers?

