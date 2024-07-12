Adele Has Big (And Familiar!) Plans For Her Future As She Nears End Of Vegas Residency!

Adele is packing up and getting the show on the road!

The Someone Like You hitmaker has been doing the residency thing in Las Vegas for a while now, spending the last two years in total in the United States full-time. But her residency gig at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Sin City is all set to wrap up in November. And from there, she’ll need a new plan!

Well, according to insiders, now we know what it’ll be: she’s returning home to the United Kingdom!! After spending considerable time in Vegas doing her show, and also in El Lay before that, Adele is apparently done with living in the United States (at least for now) and planning a full-time move back home across the pond! Truly, she’s about to have her own Hometown Glory with this!

Related: Adele FINALLY Reveals What She Was Thinking In Her Viral NBA Meme Moment! LOLz!

Per The Mirror, the 36-year-old crooner is supposedly going to move back to the UK right after her residency gigs wrap up in November. The key her is her longtime assistant Rose Moon, who that outlet notes already moved back to the UK herself a few weeks ago. They’ve apparently been planning Adele’s return after her run in Sin City wraps, too.

Speaking to The Sun about the matter, a source further indicated that Adele’s time in America was fast coming to an end — at least for now. That insider said:

“Adele is a Brit through and through and London will always be her home. She has spent the past couple of weeks there. It is all part of a wider return home and once her Las Vegas shows finish in November she has said she will be coming back. Rose has already moved back to the UK and Adele will be following her. Just like the football, it seems Adele is coming home.”

That last line, of course, is a reference to England’s Euro Championship soccer game against the Netherlands that went down on Wednesday with England scoring the game-winning goal in the 90th minute. Adele was actually in the crowd for the semifinals match, so, like the source said, she’s definitely already been on that side of the Atlantic getting back to her roots!

We’ll miss her on this side of the pond, but the Skyfall hitmaker has definitely earned the rest and reunion with her own folk! That residency has been a MAJOR grind, and she’s been going through a lot to put the shows on. Happy for her to get home soon! Light at the end of the tunnel! Reactions, y’all?? Is her boo Rich Paul going too??

[Image via MEGA/WENN]