The ADORABLE Reason Adele & Rich Paul Call Each Other Husband And Wife!

This is actually really cute!

Adele sent the internet into a flurry last month when she referred to Rich Paul as her “husband” during a concert in Las Vegas, making many wonder if they’d secretly gotten married after tons of engagement speculation. The moniker slipped out while she was rejecting a female fan’s marriage proposal in the crowd, teasing:

“You can’t marry me. I’m straight, my love, and my husband’s here tonight.”

Just one week later, she seemed to double down on the wedding buzz when she quipped during a different show:

“I have spent a lot of my time trying to understand and also enjoy American football. I’m not the greatest wife when it comes to football even though my partner absolutely loves it.”

Twice?! And so naturally slipped into the conversation? It seriously seemed like maybe they’d taken the next step — but not so fast!

An Us Weekly insider confirmed on Thursday the lovebirds AREN’T married! But the feelings are very real, they explained:

“They aren’t married but they do call each other husband and wife and have been for a while now. Adele loved the security [of it] and how much he adores her.”

Apparently, the sports agent started calling the Hello artist “wife” just TWO months into their relationship, which began in 2021. Wow! When ya know, ya know!

But don’t expect them to be walking down the aisle anytime soon. They aren’t rushing things, the source noted:

“Marriage is really just a ceremony at this point. They [already] live and act as husband and wife.”

We know Adele’s had a ton of baby fever lately, so we wonder if they’ll explore having a kid together before getting married? Or if that’ll finally encourage them to tie the knot?! Either way, we love seeing them thrive, especially after former reports of there being trouble in paradise. Thoughts?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Vogue/YouTube]