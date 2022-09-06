Is Adele Married To Rich Paul?! See The Evidence On Instagram!

Has Adele secretly married her boyfriend Rich Paul? Fans seem to think so after her latest Instagram post!

The 34-year-old took to the ‘gram on Monday to show off some selfies with her new Emmy and say thank you, writing:

“Bloody hell I’m pleased as punch! Thank you @mrbenwinston for dropping this round to me this afternoon!! Trust me to officially have an EGO Thank you so much @televisionacad , I’m so so honored to receive this. Big up to everyone involved.”

A massive honor, and one step closer to her gaining EGOT status — being an artist who’s won each of the most prestigious awards in Hollywood. She’s only missing a Tony award now! (We wonder if that means she’ll take to the stage soon…)

The award isn’t what got tongues wagging though. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice something in the background in one of the photos she posted — a box of what appears to be game tiles, customized with the words “The Paul’s”!

Aww!

The Hello musician’s comments were flooded with speculation about her marital status:

“The Paul’s” is you married?! “The Paul’s” “The Paul’s” MY GIRL IS MARRIED!”

See the post and game box for yourself (below):

Adele and Rich haven’t responded to the speculation — but in February the To Be Loved singer did say she “might as well” be married during the 2022 BRIT Awards! So, maybe the two secretly got hitched after those engagement rumors! Or maybe Adele and Rich figure since they might as well be married, they might as well get the wedded game set??

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via Instagram/Adele/YouTube/Bloomberg: Quicktake Originals]