Jennifer Lopez Reveals She & Ben Affleck Caught A ‘Stomach Bug’ During Their Wedding Weekend!

Apparently, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ran into a couple of problems during their three-day wedding extravaganza!

As you know, the couple celebrated their love again with a lavish wedding ceremony on August 20 in Riceboro, Georgia, after first getting legally married in Las Vegas a month prior. Details about the nuptials have slowly been coming out — not all of it on Jennifer’s terms!

But now, the 53-year-old actress is giving everyone a peek into the worst moments leading up to the big day — let’s just say she ran into a couple of roadblocks along the way to the altar! Jennifer recalled in the Thursday edition of her On The J.Lo newsletter to fans:

“It had rained at sunset every day that week. Everyone was worried about the heat, the aptly named “love bugs,” the details, would the guests all arrive on time, etc. – not to mention the thunder and lightning that arrived almost on cue each day at the exact time the ceremony was supposed to start that Saturday.”

They do say rain on your wedding day is good luck (and not at all Ironic), so some may think of it as a positive sign if the storm was supposed to come right when Jen and Ben’s wedding was starting!

But according to Jennifer, that wasn’t the only glitch in the plans. The Hustlers star then revealed that the pair caught a stomach virus just days before their wedding! She said:

“All of us caught a stomach bug and were recuperating ‘til late in the week, that, and along with a few other unexpected setbacks, had all the makings of a doozie of a wedding weekend.”

Oh no!

However, the lovebirds weren’t going to let a little thunder or a stomach bug put a damper on their big day! Fortunately for them, everything seemed to work out at the end of the day as Jennifer recounted in the newsletter:

“At six forty-five, Saturday, August twentieth, the sun broke free and cast its rays like little diamonds dancing across the river behind the makeshift altar in our backyard. The sky was clear blue, and distant clouds of pure white held fast in the sky. As the sun set behind the live oaks draped in Spanish moss, a warm breeze swept over the lawn where our closest family and friends sat and, at long-last, I started my walk down the stairs that would become the aisle that would lead me toward the rest of my life.”

While walking down the aisle, the track The Things We’ve Handed Down by Marc Cohn played — which J.Lo said was “a song about the wonderful mystery of children — something we could only guess at back then, but it was the perfect choice as our five children preceded me on the walk.” Awww! She continued, saying her children Emme and Max, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, whom Ben shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, stood with them:

“The twenty years between those dreams of youth and the adult world of love and family we embraced that day, brought more to this marriage than either of us ever could have imagined. We weren’t only marrying one another; we were marrying these children into a new family. They were the only people we asked to stand up for us in our wedding party. To our great honor and joy, each one did.

AWWWW!!!!

Elsewhere in the newsletter, the On The Floor singer noted that she wanted each wedding festivity to have its own vibe, detailing of their brunch the next day:

“I wanted each day to have its own personality but fit the setting we were in for the weekend: the vibes were down-home, rustic country-chic.”

Concluding her message to fans, Jennifer expressed that she and Ben “couldn’t have been happier” with their wedding day — even with the few hiccups beforehand:

“Years ago, we had no idea the road ahead would mean navigating so many labyrinths and hold so many surprises, blessings, and delights. It all culminated in this moment, one of the most perfect of our lives. We couldn’t have been happier. I wish all of you the same kind of happiness…the hard-earned kind that’s all the sweeter for the journey that came before it.”

We’re so glad Bennifer got their fairytale wedding despite falling ill! Could you imagine having to cancel because of a stomach virus after spending time planning the whole extravagant shindig?! A couple’s worst nightmare!

Reactions to the latest deets on the nuptials? Let us know!

