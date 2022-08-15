Adele Sets The Record Straight On Rich Paul Engagement Rumors -- & Reveals What REALLY Led To Her Canceled Vegas Shows!

Adele is coming clean!

In a new cover story with Elle out on Monday, the singer opened up about her love life with Rich Paul AND her controversial Las Vegas residency, which was just rescheduled after a last-minute postponement sparked major outrage from fans!

Starting with her heart, the pop star finally revealed why she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on that finger during the 2022 BRIT Awards in February. At the time, the 34-year-old quickly sparked engagement rumors, but she didn’t address the chatter — until now! Unfortunately, she’s shutting the gossip down, insisting:

“I’m not married. I’m not married. I’m not married! I’m just in loooove! I’m happy as I’ll ever be. I might as well be married.”

Aww!

Not married doesn’t mean she’s not engaged, though! Leaving no room for further speculation, Adele added:

“I’m not engaged.”

So what was up with the particularly eye-catching bling?? She said:

“I just love high-end jewelry, boy!”

And high-end it was! Ch-ch-check out the sparkler (below)!

Damn! No wonder engagement rumors broke out online!

While Rich may not have popped the question yet, their relationship continues to flourish. Adele declared she’s “beyond” in love, gushing:

“I’ve never been in love like this. I’m obsessed with him.”

While she hasn’t taken the next step with the sports agent, she “absolutely” wants to tie the knot again. As her followers are aware, Adele was previously married to ex Simon Konecki, with whom she shares 9-year-old son Angelo Adkins. Their divorce was finalized in March 2021, though they’ve managed to maintain an amicable co-parenting routine.

Looking ahead at her future with Rich, the singer would “definitely” love to have more children (he’s currently a dad to three kids who he had when he was young). Adele mused:

“I definitely want more kids. I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music.”

For now, though, it doesn’t sound like the lovebirds have a timeline in mind for getting engaged or knocked up. All Adele’s thinking of these days is Sin City! She teased:

“All I got in my brain is Vegas. I wanna f**king nail it.”

She better!

As Perezcious readers know, the Hello vocalist just announced the new dates of her residency after dramatically canceling her shows that were originally set to begin in January. The show will now run from November 18 to March 25. The London native got rarely candid about the behind-the-scenes drama of the residency in the interview, too, explaining the cancellation:

“It was the worst moment in my career, by far. By far. I was so excited about those shows. It was devastating.”

It sure was! Seeing as she called the residency off just a day before her first performance, she lost her fans thousands of dollars after they booked hotels and transportation, even taking time off of work. Not to mention, the financial cost Adele and her team had to deal with, too! Despite the controversy, the Grammy winner doesn’t seem to have any regrets. The show just wasn’t up to her standards, she opened up:

“There was just no soul in it. The stage setup wasn’t right. It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy. And maybe I tried too hard to give it those things in such a controlled environment.”

She recalled a dress rehearsal the night before she announced the postponement that really proved to her that things weren’t right. She was on the 15,700-square-foot stage at the Colosseum performing the first song when she grew frustrated and sat down at the edge of the stage. In front of a venue that holds 4,300 seats, she decided to sing unplugged and marveled at the fact “they could hear [her] up at the top.” As she sang, she realized this was what was missing in her performance all along – a chance to get intimate with her fans, looking directly into their eyes. She recalled thinking:

“This would be the best part of the show. For me, and for you. This is what I want.”

Unfortunately, “none of” the set design — full of special effects — had that. She specifically called out a water element that “looked great for a couple of songs, and then didn’t do anything. It was just there.” Not the first time we’ve heard of that feature!

While it was a “brutal” announcement, it was the only one she felt she could make. Jonathan Dickins, her longtime manager, reflected:

“With her, everything’s about authenticity. For her to go out and perform a show she’s not happy with would be a lie to the fans.”

After canceling the performances, Adele essentially went into hiding, not even promoting her new record in the way she planned! She still has a finished music video she never released because she didn’t want it to look like she wasn’t “trying [her] best” to get the residency up and running again. Wow!

After the cancellation made headlines and paparazzi learned of her flight home from Vegas to LA, where she was staying with her boyfriend, she said she “went into hiding” and was “just trapped inside” as people waited to snap her photo in the emotional time. The songwriter shared:

“The first couple of months was really, really hard. I was embarrassed. But it actually made my confidence in myself grow, because it was a very brave thing to do. And I don’t think many people would have done what I did. I’m very proud of myself for standing by my artistic needs.”

It sounds like all the work she has put into her show over the last few months has helped her create something she’s truly proud of – and it’ll be a fun trip down memory lane for fans. The crooner revealed:

“I want to tell the story of the beginning of my career to now. I’m not gonna give too much about it, but the show grows. The show grows. It’s all about the music, and it’s really, really nostalgic. It’s gonna be really beautiful.”

Can’t wait to see her finally take the stage after all this mess!! To check out her interview in full, click HERE — and make sure to peep her Elle cover (below)! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?!

