Adele’s Divorce Finalized -- & She Won’t Be Paying Spousal Support!

It’s officially over for Adele and Simon Konecki.

The breakup was first announced in 2019, but now the divorce papers have been signed and filed. The couple was together for more than seven years, but the filing showed they had only tied the knot in 2018, according to BBC News.

Los Angeles court documents obtained by BBC showed the two will share joint custody of their 8-year-old son, Angelo, and neither party will pay spousal or child support. Most of the divorce settlement was arranged through mediation and remains confidential, however, so we don’t know if the singer forked over any cash or how exactly their property was split. Per the Associated Press, they will also “seek to resolve any issues without litigation.”

Rumor had it (get it?) that the Grammy winner was dating British rapper Skepta following her split from the charity co-founder, but back in October she was still claiming to be single on social media.

Since then, things have been pretty quiet on the Adele front. And honestly, we love to hear about a no-drama divorce — skipping the ugly court battle over finances is pretty rare in this business. The exes were apparently even living across the street from each other to make co-parenting easier, so it’s no surprise how amicable this split has been.

We just hope that means the songstress is saving all the emotion for her upcoming album, which is apparently still in the works. After the year we’ve all had, we need a good Adele ugly cry!

