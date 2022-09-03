Adele Suffered A Painful Back Injury After Her Son Attempted To Prank The Singer!

Adele knows all too well how pranks can go awfully wrong!

In a recent interview with Elle, the 34-year-old pop sensation revealed she ended up suffering from a pretty serious and painful back injury in January 2021 after her 9-year-old son Angelo attempted to pull a prank on her one day. According to the outlet, Adele explained that she was exiting her bathroom last year when her child “jumped out to scare her.” While this sounds like nothing more than an innocent prank, it totally backfired at the time! The incident resulted in a slipped L6 disc for Adele, which is located near the tailbone. Yikes!!!

Adele confessed to the outlet, however, that the injury was not too much of a surprise as she has always dealt with a back back “since she was a teenager.” While she has injured the area several times before, it seems that the injury is still taking some time to recover. Elle reported that Adele was still moving “slowly” during the interview.

Hopefully, Adele gets better soon – especially considering she recently announced the new dates for her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace. After postponing the Weekends with Adele performances due to alleged COVID delays, the mom shared on Instagram that the show would start in November:

“Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them. But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever!”

Adele might want to make sure Angelo goes easy on her for the next couple of months so fans can finally see her long-awaited residency!

[Image via CBS/YouTube]