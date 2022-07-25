Adele FINALLY Reschedules Her Controversially Canceled Vegas Shows! See What She Had To Say!

She’s back!!

After postponing her Las Vegas residency in January one day before it was set to start, Adele has finally revealed her Sin City performances are A GO!

On Monday morning, the singer took to social media to announce that tickets are available for her new concert dates from November 18 to March 25. Interestingly, despite reports that she would be switching venues, she is still set to host her shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace — and it’s going to be an even BIGGER residency with eight additional shows added to the list. Adele shared:

“Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them.”

We weren’t sure this day would ever come TBH!

Related: Demi Lovato Sympathizes With Shawn Mendes For Prioritizing Mental Health

As Perezcious readers know, the Hello vocalist controversially canceled her shows in January after she claimed they didn’t meet her high standards. She released a teary apology video at the time — but it wasn’t enough to hide the fact that she’d cost some fans thousands of dollars since they were already in Vegas! Sources quickly came out of the woodwork, calling the star a “diva” for her behavior behind the scenes. Yeesh.

Addressing the immense controversy, Adele remarked in her announcement:

“But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever! Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one. To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I’ve most been looking forward to and I’m going to give you the absolute best of me. Thank you for your patience, I love you Adele.”

This better be the best damn concert EVER! LOLz!

Related: Was A Swimming Pool At The Center Of Adele’s Residency Postponement?!

Info on her website suggests that previous ticket holders and those on her waitlist will be the first people with access to tickets – that is if they care to risk a potential cancellation again!! The site detailed:

“All previously postponed WEEKENDS WITH ADELE performances have now been rescheduled. In addition to the 24 rescheduled shows, 8 new shows have also been announced. The residency will now run from November 18, 2022 through March 25, 2023. Access will be limited with priority given to fans who held tickets for the original show dates or had previously registered and been waitlisted for the WEEKENDS WITH ADELE Verified Fan Presale.”

See the 34-year-old’s full update (below)!

Will YOU be going?! Or are you still bitter about her cancellation?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]