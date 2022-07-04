Adele Says She Would 'Definitely' Like A Few More Kids: 'If Not... I Just Want To Be Happy'

Adele wants to lean even further into her beloved role as a mother — and expand her family!

The 34-year-old superstar singer said as much during the latest installment of BBC‘s Desert Island Discs this week, getting real about wanting to expand her family with her boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul.

Of course, the Grammy winner already has a 9-year-old son, Angelo, whom she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki. But it sounds like she is VERY open to adding to her brood if the right timing and situation comes up!

Related: Adele Doubles Down On Her Decision To Cancel That Las Vegas Residency

Speaking openly about it, Adele laid it all out there while opening up to host Lauren Laverne. The Easy On Me singer said:

“I definitely would like a couple more kids. It would be wonderful if we can. If not, I’ve got Angelo. I just want to be happy.”

The A-lister added that motherhood has so far changed her “in every single way,” explaining:

“Good, bad, strange. I love being a mom.”

Awww!

The singer is apparently having the best time ever with Angelo. She explained to the outlet how the boy likes to dissect music just like his momma recently, after years of enjoying video games — his dad’s pursuit.

Adele revealed:

“Angelo has just fallen in love with music. He’s been into video games the last few years, which is very much his dad’s area, not mine. We sit down and have the most intense conversations about music. … We sit down and we listen to these songs together and we pick them apart. And when we’re talking about it, he’s like, ‘What do you think this means?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know. It could mean this, it could mean that.’ It’s just heavenly.”

Wow! That sounds so great!

The Someone Like You singer also spoke to the outlet about her “tough” divorce from the 48-year-old Konecki, explaining:

“It was [tough], but it was never really tricky because we’re such good friends. Over my dead body is my kid having a messy divorce in his life.”

And she gushed about her boyfriend, too. Speaking positively about Rich Paul and the way that he has seamlessly integrated himself into her life, Adele said:

“There are no issues and there were no issues, so I guess it was easier to make sure that didn’t happen. I was blessed with him and he’s just the best. I definitely approached it all with grace, and I think that really paid off.”

Well then!

What do U make of Adele’s comments here, Perezcious readers??

[Image via YouTube/WENN]