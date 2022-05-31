Hunger Games Alum Alexander Ludwig's Wife Suffers Third Miscarriage -- & Reveals Why She’s Talking About It

Alexander Ludwig and his wife Lauren are opening up about suffering their third miscarriage.

Earlier this month, Lauren got candid about her unfortunate pregnancy loss in an emotional Instagram post. Along with a photo of the couple kissing in what appears to be a hospital room, she began by addressing her uncertainty to share the personal news, saying:

“I have gone back and forth on whether or not to post anything about this but decided we all need to start talking about the truth more.”

Ultimately, she believed that sharing her truth was the best way to connect with others and remind people that they are not alone if they too are struggling with a miscarriage.

Related: Britney Spears Is Using Music As An ‘Escape’ Following Tragic Miscarriage

The Hunger Games alum’s significant other continued:

“Last week @alexanderludwig and I had our 3rd miscarriage. I decided I wanted to share because I don’t think it’s a shameful thing to talk about. I want to help others realize how common miscarriages are and how they aren’t something to be embarrassed about. Going through this has made me realize, I definitely am not alone. It’s so common and yet, I feel it’s not talked about nearly enough. If more of us talked about these things, maybe we would feel less alone and at fault. Information is power and I want to start sharing more of it.”

Such an important message! Lauren concluded her update by sharing that she knows this and her other two miscarriages “will forever be part of our story,” adding:

“My hope is by sharing this, if for no other reason, is for that one person reading this to know they are not alone.”

See her full post (below).

The Bad Boys For Life alum was quick to show support for his lady in the comments section, writing:

“I’m so proud to call you my wife, you amaze me every day with your resilience strength and just love of life. We got this baby.”

He also reshared her post on his own Instagram feed, telling his followers:

“This woman’s strength astounds me every time. I love you @laurendludwig and your resilience through this just is one more of the countless reasons I love you. All the bumps life throws our way, we got this and for anyone else, you’re not alone. It’s a hell of a lot more normal than I thought.”

So sweet!

Related: Christina Perri Is Pregnant Again After Devastating Pregnancy Loss

Many famous friends took to the comments to wish the couple well as they mourn this sad loss, including country star Jason Aldean who shared:

“So sorry bro! [Brittany Kerr] and I went thru a similar situation. Things will happen when it’s time. U guys are gonna be great parents and can’t wait to meet that kid who will no doubt be a blessing. Y’all hang in there buddy. Thinkin about y’all”

Twilight star Ashley Greene also chimed in:

“This happens so often and is rarely spoken about… its incredibly brave of you to share. Thank you for your vulnerability and your graciousness. Sending you two love.”

We commend them for opening up about their tragic loss. We cannot imagine how difficult that must have been, but hopefully their bravery results in more people feeling less alone in their own grief.

[Image via Lauren Ludwig/Instagram]