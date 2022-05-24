Christina Perri Is Pregnant Again After Devastating Pregnancy Loss -- See The ADORABLE Way She Told Her Daughter!

This is cause for celebration!

Christina Perri is expecting a baby girl two years after suffering a devastating pregnancy loss. The musician took to her Instagram on Monday with an absolutely gorgeous video showing the moment her daughter, Carmella, 4, learned the happy news! In the clip, a box with a pink balloon sits at Perri’s doorstep. The little girl unwraps the box and pulls out sonogram photos while her momma and dad, Paul Costabile, watch on the sidelines. In the background, Christina squeals:

“It’s in my belly!”

Carmella then kisses the singer’s baby bump. Aww!!

At the end of the tear-jerking moment, the 4-year-old even tells her mom:

“I love you, mom!”

Adorable! Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Too cute!

In the caption of the post, the 35-year-old referenced her baby Rosie, whom she lost nearly two years ago, sharing:

“rosie sent carmella a little sister and we’re very excited. we’ve been having all the feelings, but mostly trying everyday to choose joy ”

We know it must be complicated to grapple with welcoming a new life in the world when they’ve lost a little one already, but we’re glad they’re appreciating the joy of this new chapter. As Perezcious readers will recall, this pregnancy news comes following a heartbreaking loss in November 2020. At the time, Christina and Paul lost their daughter Rosie following severe pregnancy complications. They also suffered a miscarriage in January 2020.

As they’ve worked to overcome the grief, the A Thousand Years songstress released an emotional lullaby album dedicated to her child called Songs for Rosie. Before it dropped, she revealed the importance of the news tracks, telling fans on the ‘gram in October:

“my daughter, rosie, was born silent on november 24th 2020. i was already planning on making this lullaby album for her, as her big sister carmella has one too! i thought it was especially important to still do it.”

On the impact Rosie had on them all, she continued:

“rosie’s short and powerful life already served such a huge purpose in our world, and she has lovingly changed me, paul and carmella forever. we are more capable of love and compassion than we ever knew we could be. we learned how to hold space for loss and how to navigate unimaginable grief together and music always heals. releasing these songs for rosie is so important for our hearts.”

So, so sad, but we love how they have continued to honor their late daughter. An album is such a special way to keep her memory alive since she clearly had a strong impact on them. Now, we couldn’t be happier for the family as they prepare for the arrival on a new little girl! Many congratulations!

