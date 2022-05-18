Britney Spears Reveals To Fans That She's Using Music As An 'Escape' Following Tragic Miscarriage

Following her tragic miscarriage, Britney Spears is opening up a little bit more about what she’s going through.

On Tuesday, the Toxic singer posted a new clip to her Instagram account, in which she can be seen dancing by herself to Beyoncé‘s song Halo.

Along with the dance vid, Sam Asghari‘s partner also explains a little bit more about how she’s “going through something” in the days following the sad news about her pregnancy loss.

Related: Fan Who Suffered Miscarriage After Astroworld Sues Travis Scott For Wrongful Death

Writing candidly in the caption of the IG post, Britney shares (below):

“I’m definitely going through something in my life at the moment … and music helps me so much just to gain insight and perspective”

And she adds:

“I shot this 2 months ago but when I look back, each song I danced to gave me a different feel … a different mood … a different story to tell … and I’m thankful for that escape … this song is pretty spiritual and I really enjoy dancing to it”

To wrap the post, she also added that “I know I’m dramatic and feeling myself,” and then asked her fans “but is it believable,” as you can see (below):

It is to us!

Of course, as she and Sam continue to mentally and emotionally recover from their recent devastating news about pregnancy loss, we can only hope that things continue to go well. May Brit dance and move as much as she feels up for doing so!

Sending all of our love and support!!

[Image via Britney Spears/Instagram]