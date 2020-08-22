Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Spills Her Red Lip & More Beauty Secrets To Vogue

Want to get Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez‘s signature red lip color? Here’s your chance!

The US Congresswoman spilled her beauty and skincare hacks with Vogue for their “Beauty Secrets” segment on YouTube, including how a bold lip gives her a “boost of confidence.”

The progressive lawmaker explained how all of her travel and work can take a toll on her skin and what she does to combat that, including a hydrating face mask during trips between NYC and D.C.:

“I have not gotten much sleep. Welcome to life in politics. We are trying to get people health care, making sure that they are taken care of in a pandemic, people are fighting too much, and so I have bags under my eyes.” So how does she get that red color?! You can thank Stila‘s Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick in the shade Beso: “I really don’t have time to be running in and out of the bathroom to be doing touch-ups, and so I really prefer liquid lipsticks that just are indestructible.” The 30-year-old added: “When you’re always running around, sometimes the best way to look put together is a bold lip. I will wear a red lip when I need a boost of confidence.”