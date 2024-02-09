Pose Star & LGBT Activist Cecilia Gentili Dead At 52

Cecilia Gentili, a standout member of the LGBTQIA+ community, has sadly passed away.

On Tuesday, a post shared to the late trans star’s Instagram page revealed the tragic news:

“Our beloved Cecilia Gentili passed away this morning to continue watching over us in spirit. Please be gentle with each other and love one another with ferocity. We will be sharing more updates about services and what is to come in the following days. At this time, we’re asking for privacy, time, and space to grieve.”

So, so sad.

Since then, the account has updated fans with footage from her memorial, but has not confirmed cause of death.

On Thursday, a post revealed that a virtual gathering will be held in her honor for those touched by her “overwhelming, vociferous and tender” love. It will take place on Sunday at 5:00 p.m.

Fans will recognize the Argentina native not only from years of activism within the LGBTQIA+ community, but from the hit FX show Pose. In the wake of her death, show lead Angelica Ross commented on the post:

“OMG…I’m so glad I saw video of her recent bday party and she was surrounded by so much love and community. Such a fierce advocate. Rest in Power”

Fellow star Dominique Jackson also took to her own IG to share footage from a scene with Cecilia. She wrote:

“AN ACTIVIST, AN ICON, A TRAILBLAZER, A MOTHER, A WIFE, AN ACTRESS AND COMEDIAN, AN AMAZING SISTER AND A PHENOMENAL HUMAN BEING!”

US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (A.O.C.) even shared her love on the initial post announcing Cecilia’s death, writing:

“Our community will never be the same without you, Cecilia. Thank you for giving us so much, relentlessly, every single day. You transformed so many lives and shined a light across Jackson Heights, Corona, and beyond.”

It’s clear how much Cecilia was loved. Rest in peace.

[Images via The Jed Foundation/YouTube & Pose/Hulu]