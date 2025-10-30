Why The View Think Trump's Dementia Test Admission Is So 'Scary'

Donald Trump says a lot of controversial things to reporters. But this was a doozy. And for some it’s a lot less funny and more “scary”!

For those who didn’t see, the President was on Air Force One chatting with reporters on Monday when he blasted Democratic Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jasmine Crockett as being “low IQ” people, something he often says about his political opponents when they happen to be women of color. But he then bragged they couldn’t beat him in an IQ test… but quickly spoke about a different kind of test he was given. He said:

“You give her an IQ test. Have her pass, like, the exams that I decided to take when I was at Walter Reed. I took- Those are very hard, uh… They’re really aptitude tests, I guess, in a certain way, but they’re cognitive tests. Let AOC go against Trump. Let Jasmine go against Trump. I don’t think Jasmine- The first couple questions are easy: a tiger, an elephant, a giraffe, you know. When you get up to about five or six and then when you get up to 10 and 20 and 25, they couldn’t come close to answering any of those questions.”

Cognitive tests… not IQ tests. The kinds of tests he’s talking about, that he was given in the hospital? They’re to test for dementia. Not only do they not prove he’s smarter than anyone, they’re a red flag that doctors are worried about dementia or a stroke. And on top of that, the fact he can’t tell the difference between the tests doesn’t speak to his acumen on either kind.

AOC actually clapped back at the challenge, posting on X:

“Hello Mr. President! Out of curiosity, did those doctors ask you to draw a clock by any chance? Was that part hard for you, too? Asking for 340 million people.”

The ladies of The View weighed in on the snafu on Wednesday, and to some of them it’s pretty serious.

They showed an example of the kind of test Trump was bragging about, with Sara Haines explaining how “the scientist who designed it said this is in no way an indication of IQ, because it’s a cognitive ability test”:

“So it kind of tells you his cognitive abilities — that he screwed that up.”

And Sunny Hostin said derisively:

“By the way, they say that toddlers have passed this with a perfect score, so I don’t think it’s something he should brag about.”

That wasn’t really a joke, even if it came across as mockery. In any case, Joy Behar wasn’t in a laughing mood. She said she was legitimately stressed out by this:

“The tragedy of this, and the scary part, is that this person who can tell you the difference between a camel and an elephant has the nuclear codes. That is what frightens me and keeps me up at night and why I woke up this morning at 4 o’clock. I’m worried about the fact that he cannot pass, really, a cognitive test.”

Yeesh.

One of the table’s resident Republicans had a different take. Alyssa Farah Griffin weighed in:

“I think that Donald Trump is somebody that I don’t agree with a lot. I think he’s someone who gets a lot of things wrong. I think he has poor moral character. I’m not convinced he’s fading mentally. I think that he’s a man who’s invested in longevity. I think that Democrats should be invested in beating him on substance, not on, ‘He’s crazy. He’s losing it.’”

Substantive issues, she mentioned, like the economy crashing, and how “no American can afford anything right now.”

Can’t he be criticized for both? The idea our 79-year-old president is regularly being given dementia tests, and he thinks they’re “very hard”? That’s kind of hard to ignore, right?

In the end, though she’s not convinced Trump is “fading,” when Sara asked her, “Do you think he knew it was a cognitive test and not an IQ test?” Alyssa did have to admit:

“Uhh, I don’t know!”

Well, that’s certainly not a good thing, though, right? See the whole discussion (below):

[Image via The View/YouTube.]