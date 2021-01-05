The View's Joy Behar Snaps Back At Meghan McCain Following Her Return From Maternity Leave

Ahhhh how we missed this… well, some of us did at least.

It certainly did not take long for Meghan McCain to begin verbally brawling with Joy Behar when she returned to The View this week from her three-month maternity leave. But things really got heated on Tuesday when the 36-year-old tried to joke around about how much her co-host Joy “missed” her.

During the show’s “Hot Topics” segment, the ladies discussed the future of the GOP when Donald Trump leaves office with Behar talking about how the Republican party seemed more divided than ever. The daytime TV vet explained:

“On the one hand you have the Republicans, and on the other hand you have the seditionists…Among the Democrats you have the progressives and the moderates which is de rigueur.”

As the 78-year-old began to claim that the party was “in trouble,” Meghan interrupted, citing the conflicts between Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Nancy Pelosi, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden, and more. Without hesitation, Joy screamed:

“Excuse me, I’m not done!”

When she continued to exclaim that she was still speaking, Meghan tried to ease the growing tension by jokingly saying:

“You missed me so much, Joy. You missed me so much when I was on maternity leave. You missed fighting with me.”

With a completely straight face though, the comedian earnestly replied:

“I did not. I did not miss you. Zero.”

OUCH!

Ch-ch-check out the intense spar (below):

Meghan: "Joy, you missed me so much when I was on maternity leave. You missed me so much. You missed fighting with me." Joy: "I did not. I did not miss you. Zero." pic.twitter.com/DIauFESK8m — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) January 5, 2021

Now, these ladies are known for their signature squabbles on the show, but this was really shocking. The bluntness of it all literally stunned everyone on the panel.

At first, it seemed Meghan thought it was a sarcastic quip, but once she realized how dead serious Joy was, she couldn’t stop commenting on how “rude” and “nasty” the remark was. And Whoopi Goldberg couldn’t agree more.

The 65-year-old Sister Act star attempted to put a stop to the tension, saying:

“Guys, everyone stop. This is not the way to do it, and so I’m going to become ‘Whoopi’ and say, Sara, I’d like to hear from you right now.”

When co-host Sara Haines later asked Meghan a question, the 36-year-old immediately tossed it over to Sunny Hostin instead, which forced an eye roll and an “Oh!” from Joy.

Let’s just say the conversation pretty much ended there, and they cut to commercial.

This was the first smackdown between the two since the author returned to the daytime show on Monday following the birth of her daughter Liberty Sage McCain Domenech. And by the sound of it, this obviously won’t be their last.

What do U think about their “nasty” fight? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

