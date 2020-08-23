Kellyanne Conway’s Trump-Hating Teenage Daughter Says She’s ‘Officially Pushing For Emancipation’! Holy S**t!

Kellyanne Conway‘s 15-year-old Donald Trump-hating daughter has had enough of the family business working in the political space… especially with her mom directly advising Trump!

Claudia Conway took to Twitter on Saturday night to get some things off her chest, and in the process of once again blasting Trump and calling out her mom’s job to make him look, good, she said something else really interesting: she apparently wants to be an emancipated minor!

Claudia, who is famous for her recent viral TikTok feud with her mother, came out swinging again on social media late last night, saying she was “devastated” that her mother was speaking at the Republican National Convention.

After that, she went in on how she was “officially pushing for emancipation,” as you can see in a screenshot of some of her tweets (below):

Yikes…

But Claudia — who has often tweet leftist causes and at one point over the summer even asked progressive NY Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to adopt her — was far from finished with her rant.

The 15-year-old went on from there, further blasting her mom’s work with the President and her dad George Conway‘s public anti-Trump work as a co-founder of the Lincoln Project, a Republican-formed anti-Trump group.

Claudia continued (below):

Wow!!!

You know, you’d think that if your job was really affecting your daughter’s well-being that much, you’d quit working and, like, get your family back on track, right?! Of course, Claudia could be exaggerating for effect on social media, too, but still… it’s not a good look for Kellyanne, who was already wildly unpopular with all but a very small base of Trump-lovers.

On Sunday morning, Claudia seemed to walk back the political aspects of her proposed emancipation, however, tweeting this just hours ago (below):

Well then!

Noting childhood trauma and abuse is certainly very different than complaining about your mom’s Trump connections and all that, but still… whatever is going on in that house, we don’t even know.

It’s definitely crazy to leer at Kellyanne, George, the Trump obsession, and their daughter who can see right through all the political grifting bull s**t, but there are clearly more serious issues at play here, too. Here’s hoping whatever happens that Claudia can find some semblance of a normal, healthy life sooner rather than later.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Quite the thing to pop up on Twitter on a random Saturday night, isn’t it?! Sound OFF with your take on everything here down in the comments (below)…

