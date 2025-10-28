Donald Trump Accidentally Brags About Taking Dementia Test -- Thinking It Was An IQ Test!

So much is disconcerting about this, we scarcely know where to start…

Donald Trump once again disparaged the intelligence of his political opponents on Monday, a move that seems reserved mostly for women of color, we’ve noticed. During a somewhat impromptu Q&A sesh with the press on Air Force One, he blasted Democratic Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jasmine Crockett as having “low IQ.” But the way he did it raises so many questions…

Related: Donald Trump Actually Considering Freeing Diddy, Say White House Sources!

Bragging, he told reporters about the Dems:

“They have Jasmine Crockett, a low IQ person. Uh… AOC is low IQ. You give her an IQ test. Have her pass, like, the exams that I decided to take when I was at Walter Reed.'”

Sorry, the IQ tests… at Walter Reed? The military hospital?? If you’re wondering why a 79-year-old would even be given an IQ test, don’t bother — Trump quickly revealed the test he actually took with his description:

“I took- Those are very hard, uh… They’re really aptitude tests, I guess, in a certain way, but they’re cognitive tests. Let AOC go against Trump. Let Jasmine go against Trump. I don’t think Jasmine- The first couple questions are easy: a tiger, an elephant, a giraffe, you know. When you get up to about five or six and then when you get up to 10 and 20 and 25, they couldn’t come close to answering any of those questions.”

So… WTF is he talking about? Yeah. A dementia test. Specifically, it seems he must be talking about the Montreal Cognitive Assessment. It’s a brief memory test for 55-85 year olds to check for mild cognitive impairment — to determine whether the subject might have signs of dementia or Alzheimer’s. Famously one of the first questions asks the taker to name three pictured animals — as in, “a tiger, an elephant, a giraffe.” See the latest example HERE.

This isn’t a test for intelligence, y’all. It’s a test of short-term memory, executive function, concentration, language, and orientation to time and place. It’s a test that everyone whose brain is functioning normally should be able to pass, regardless of intelligence. Simply put, it’s a test to see if someone knows where they are and what they’re doing and can remember things from moment to moment. Someone who couldn’t pass this thing should not be in any position of power, it would be highly dangerous. This is what Trump is bragging about taking. And that’s scary for two big reasons…

First, the fact he took this thing at all. That means a doctor thought it was worth running this test? Is it just because of Trump’s advanced age? Or because of other factors? That’s highly concerning. He also confirmed he got an MRI, which he said was “perfect.” But why did they give him an MRI?

Second, is the bragging itself. He says the test is “very hard.” He thinks the first couple questions are “easy” but then implies that once “you get up to about five or six” it would be too hard for two women who have not been in an accident and are not of advanced age (AOC is 36, Jasmine Crockett is 44). If he thinks this test was difficult… what does that mean for his mental state? This is the man in charge of our economy, our defense. This is scary.

Finally, we have to ask… shouldn’t one of the test questions be whether the subject understood what kind of test they were taking? We mean… if he thinks he was passing an IQ test with flying colors, isn’t that alone evidence he’s potentially non compos mentis? We are not doctors, so by all means, Perezcious physicians, please weigh in! Because right now we’re deeply unsettled!

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]