Alice Evans Reveals Disturbing Selfie Story Amid 'Angry' Ex Ioan Gruffudd's Sudden Divorce Filing

The more we hear about the relationship between Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans, the more our hearts hurt for her — but also… the more we suspect she may ultimately be better off.

As we’ve reported, the Titanic actor left his family all of a sudden back in January, leaving his wife to post on social media about her confusion and grief.

And at the beginning of the month he made it official, filing for divorce — something she learned from the Internet just as we did — and causing her heartache to explode into a full-on scream of rage. And we do NOT blame her. Especially as she highly suspects another woman is involved… one who will ruin his image in their daughters’ eyes. As she wrote and then deleted this week:

“Do you what I’m mostly scared of? It’s who the girl is. I know! Why? Why would it even matter? I’m scared that my little girls will be disappointed by their Dad’s behavior and model that in their future relations with the opposite sex. I did not find out my father was a s**t until I was about 32 years and I’m convinced that that made me the woman I am today. After a certain age, they can’t take it away from you!”

She also noted her now-estranged husband’s alleged bad temper, writing:

“I’m also scared of my ex-husband’s response to the fact that I had commented on his sudden decision to serve me. I know he’ll be angry. (he is always angry – he was born angry) But, you see, I think this whole idea of keeping your private lives private is… well. What leads to child abuse. And domestic violence. And mental abuse.”

Sad but true…

So as Alice is continuing to tell her story, we are all ears. The most recent chapter? Recounting an incident that seemed to be a typical annoyance between a married couple but in retrospect comes across to her — and us — as a huge red flag.

She posted a selfie she took with the Fantastic Four star back before he turned into the Invisible Man on Wednesday night, writing:

“Listen I am still sad and I am still heartbroken and I am still doing that awful thing you do when you remember something you’d planned to do together and realize you won’t be doing it together any more But this photo did make me chortle somewhat. “

Here’s the pic in question — important to her description:

She writes about taking the pic:

“I can’t remember it at all but I imagine it must have gone like this: stinky little chipmunk in two day old nightie and VISIBLE TOOTHPASTE still on and around her lips, dares to ask the ‘MAN WHO IS ALL MAN’ (TM) for a selfie. Bad move. Really bad move. Possibly even divorce move.. we’ll see.”

Oof. She continues:

“Oh god. I do remember it now, come to think of it. The eye roll, the sigh, and then the PERFECT moving into position looking straight down the camera, hitting his key light, smizing just that little..”

See where she’s going with this? With her story, it seems like he didn’t want to be featured in a kissing selfie on her IG feed — and chose to turn it into a thirst trap for someone else! She came to the painful realization in real time, writing:

“I mean the guy’s a pro and he looks great. It’s just clear that I’m not the… oh no… “

Awwww… We feel so awful for her!

She then promised she would be “back soon with more #divorcestory.” But there’s actually story left to tell in her past IG posts, as she has always been quite candid on social media. And while she may not have known it at the time, she may have been showing more red flags for a while now.

Like when she describes him getting home from being away filming as being “grumpier than ever,” admitting:

“Managed to get him to take this pic with me but couldn’t get him to smile.”

Or the time she was FaceTiming with him, and he didn’t notice her attempts to get his attention with her cleavage:

And how she spent 40 minutes preparing for a FaceTime he couldn’t be bothered to show up for…

Just non-stop negativity…

Obviously just looking at an IG feed can’t possibly tell the whole story, but it does seem clear there were issues building.

Tell us YOUR biggest red flag stories in the comments (below)!

