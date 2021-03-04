Ioan Gruffudd Left For Another Woman?! Alice Evans Tells All In 'Heartbroken' Instagram Posts!

Y’all, this is legitimately breaking our hearts…

We already knew that Alice Evans had gotten the rug pulled out from under her by husband Ioan Gruffudd leaving her — but it sounds like his decision to file for divorce (which we covered HERE) has made the whole thing that much more devastating.

And what’s worse? She apparently found out the same way we did!

Related: Kim Kardashian To Keep Massive Hidden Hills Mansion In Kanye West Divorce

That’s right. On March 1, the Titanic alum filed for divorce from his wife of 13 years, and apparently he didn’t even tell her! Posting a pic of a news article about the filing on her Instagram on Tuesday, she wrote:

“Oh. Ok. Thanks for letting me know. I guess?”

The couple also shares two daughters, which makes this entire ordeal MUCH worse. Ugh.

The actress then posted two IG captions –which she has since deleted — that expressed her extremely raw feelings about the split. She wrote:

“I can’t sleep. Not a wink. I am terrified for what tomorrow will bring. Oh don’t worry, I’m fully aware of how pathetic that sounds. I’ll make it worse. Do you what I’m mostly scared of? It’s who the girl is. I know! Why? Why would it even matter?”

Wait… “the girl”??

Clearly, the 49-year-old knows there’s another woman involved — and even believes she knows who it is, even if “Mr. Fantastic” isn’t talking. To be honest, that’s the first thing that’s made sense about his sudden not loving her anymore routine. Gross.

Related: Lily James Thought Dominic West’s Marriage Was Over Before Cheating Scandal

She went on to speak about how people had told her to react to the news of her husband just randomly leaving her. Apparently, many people essentially told her to let it go and take it with “dignity.” She admitted:

“I couldn’t believe how many people told me to accept it ‘with dignity’. What is dignity? I think ‘dignity’ is a way of covering up our own hurt. I think dignity is a way of others telling us to shut up, because THEY don’t want to think about our hurt.”

Whoa. Yeah, we’re with her there. Nobody should be telling a woman whose heart was just ripped out that she should be following some sort of etiquette. Like she owes him or her or anyone else anything right now.

But what do you think, Perezcious readers? Is there more to the story here? Leave us a comment below!

[Image via Alice Evans/Instagram]