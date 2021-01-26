Titanic Star Ioan Gruffudd’s Wife Alice Evans Shockingly Reveals He’s Left Their Family After 13 Years Of Marriage

Some things make you go “WTF,” and this devastating breakup news is one of them.

Ioan Gruffudd has apparently called it quits with his wife Alice Evans after 13 years of marriage, leaving the latter completely shocked.

For those of you who don’t know, the newly estranged couple met in 1999 on the set of 102 Dalmatians. Does anyone else remember that movie?! Anyway, the actress starred as Cruella de Vil’s dog-loving probation officer, Chloe Simon, while the actor played the dog shelter owner Kevin Shepherd.

At the time, she was engaged to Pablo Picasso’s grandson Oliver Widmaier Picasso when she met her future ex-husband. Once they broke up, Alice began dating Ioan. The pair got engaged on New Year’s Day in 2006 and were married in Mexico in 2007. They share two daughters Ella, 11, and Elsie, 7.

On Monday night, the actress announced on Twitter in a now-deleted message the sudden news of the Titanic star deciding to leave their family, writing:

“Sad news. My beloved husband/soulmate of 20 years, Ioan Gruffudd, has announced he is to leave his family, starting next week. Me and our young daughters girls are very confused and sad. We haven’t been given a reason except that he ‘no longer loves me’. I’m so sorry.”

A few hours later, though, the separation announcement was removed from her timeline. In a separate tweet, which has also been deleted, the momma had alleged the Fantastic Four alum was the one who took it down.

“I didn’t delete the tweet from a few hours ago about him leaving. He did. From my account.”

What in the world. What was the point? It was already out there for all to see.

The Mentalist actress then added:

“And hell yes when i am being gaslit and mentally tortured then hell yes I will wash my linen in public.”

So, we are guessing that the breakup has been messy.

When one social media user claimed her tweets were “weird,” the star simply replied:

“Why? I have lost my mind.”

Another person chimed in, also responding with:

“I did the same when this happened to me. I think it’s how one acknowledges there’s no returning to what existed before. Accepting it by stating it publicly helps you to recognize the impossibility if reconciliation.”

The 49-year-old momma of two agreed, replying:

“This is exactly why. And thank you. Six months of harassment: yes/no/maybe. I cannot live anymore like this.”

I did the same when this happened to me. I think it’s how one acknowledges there’s no returning to what existed before. Accepting it by stating it publicly helps you to recognize the impossibility if reconciliation . — Ms. Combs (@RealMsCombs) January 26, 2021

Her ex has yet to respond to the claims, and his social media accounts are currently set to private. However, he confessed to The Guardian back in February 2020 that the former couple had “struggled the past four years, making time for each other because physically we’re apart.” In the interview, he also blamed his busy work schedule for the issues within their marriage, saying:

“Alice had come back, she had been away for a week. I was showing off – ‘the kids are in bed’ – and she was [like], ‘Yeah, you’ve done one week [alone], try six months,’”

Woahhh.

Okay, guys, what do U think happened to make Ioan end the relationship? And what do U think about Alice’s now-deleted tweets? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

