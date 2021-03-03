Titanic's Ioan Gruffudd Files For Divorce After Wife's Tweets About Being 'Mentally Tortured'

Well, it looks like no matter how well a marriage seems to be built, sometimes it just gets split in half like a giant historic metaphor.

We told you a few weeks ago about the shocking tweets from Alice Evans about her husband Ioan Gruffudd — he of Titanic fame — plotting to leave her.

Alice, who met Ioan when they co-starred in the 101 Dalmatians sequel way back in 1999, tweeted on January 25:

“Sad news. My beloved husband/soulmate of 20 years, Ioan Gruffudd, has announced he is to leave his family, starting next week. Me and our young daughters girls are very confused and sad. We haven’t been given a reason except that he ‘no longer loves me’. I’m so sorry.”

She later told followers her husband, star of not one but two terrible Fantastic Four movies, had deleted her grief-stricken announcement and that she was “being gaslit and mentally tortured.” Mr. Not-So-Fantastic as it turns out?

The pair later issued a joint statement which was more typical — and much less potent and revealing:

“As you can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult time for our family and we remain committed to our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy.”

The couple share two daughters, Ella, 11, and Elsie, 7. So yeah… so much for women and children first. We guess he just decided he was going to get in a life raft and jump ship.

Now, sadly, we have an update to the heartbreaking story — Ioan has officially filed for divorce. Us Weekly confirmed the news via court records on Tuesday, saying the 47-year-old father of two filed the papers in Los Angeles on March 1. So this divorce is happening, no matter how much Alice may be fighting.

As we told you Alice said she was fighting it a couple weeks ago — though to be honest did not sound very hopeful as she wrote on Instagram:

“I never thought this would happen to us. I am still fighting against it, because I love our kids, and I still love him, but something has happened inside his head and whatever it is, I don’t see him coming back to us.”

She wrote later, explaining why she was choosing to air her grievances on social media:

“It must be weird to comprehend why somebody would share their pain on social media rather than with their nearest and dearest. I get that. You must think I’m an asshole. I’m not though. I don’t have a mum, or a dad. I don’t have any close friends in LA. I’ve looked after my kids for half their lives alone.”

Eesh. From the sound of it, it seems like Ioan might have checked out long before this year.

What do YOU think of this breakup??

