Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Is Alicia Silverstone Ok?? Fans Freak Out After Actress Ate Poisonous Berries In Latest TikTok And Hasn't Posted Since!! Tori Spelling Reveals She Secretly Got Her First Boob Job As A Teenager In A Strip Mall -- It Sounds So Sketchy! Kim Kardashian & North West Won’t Leave You Clueless In These ADORABLE Halloween Costumes! Watch Alicia Silverstone & Stacey Dash Recreate Clueless Scene Almost 30 Years Later! Super Bowl 2023: All The Funniest & Heartwarming Big Game Commercials! Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard’s Daughters Are No Longer Sleeping In Their Parents' Bedroom! Alicia Silverstone & Her 11-Year-Old Son Still Sleep In Same Bed! Jim Carrey ‘Taking A Break’ From Hollywood After Being Slammed For Resurfaced Video ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Teen Alicia Silverstone Alicia Silverstone Blasts Body Shaming 'Candid Fat Photo' With Eff You TikTok! Clueless Star Elisa Donovan Almost Died Of A Heart Attack On Set Due To Severe Anorexia Alicia Silverstone's Son Bear Cuts Off All Of His Hair Months After Being Bullied For Long Locks! Alicia Silverstone Remembers Clueless For 25th Anniversary: Brittany Murphy, Paul Rudd, & Finding Cher 'Unappealing'

Alicia Silverstone

Alicia Silverstone Is Alive And Well -- Tells Fans She Survived Poisonous Berry-Eating Incident In The Funniest Way!

Alicia Silverstone Is Alive And Well! She Confirms She Survived The Berry-Eating Incident In The Funniest Way!

Alicia Silverstone had herself a heck of a last 48 hours in London. But she’s safe and sound now!

As we reported on Tuesday, the Clueless alum caught the attention of social media users beginning on Monday night, when she posted a video across TikTok and Instagram inquiring about a specific species of berry that she found while walking through London. And then… she ate one of the berries!

Normally, that wouldn’t be a problem. It’s just a berry, right? But not with THIS berry! As it turned out, the berry in question was a Jerusalem cherry — which is a VERY poisonous member of the Nightshade family! So poisonous, in fact, that eating more than a few of them can be FATAL!!!

Related: Adele Shouts Out Viral Olympics Breakdancer Raygun: ‘So F**king Funny’!

Naturally, fans were concerned. And they grew even more concerned when the 47-year-old actress proceeded to completely disappear from social media after posting the poison berry vid!! Was she safe?! Was she OK?? Was she even still alive?!?!?!

Luckily, our worries have been finally quelled. On Tuesday afternoon, Alicia popped up on IG with a HIGHlarious comment about not having been felled by those infamous berries:

“Alive and well! Don’t worry… I didn’t swallow”

Ha!!!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? We’re just glad she made it through this ordeal and lived to tell about it!!

[Image via Alicia Silverstone/Instagram/WENN/Avalon]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 21, 2024 08:18am PDT

Share This