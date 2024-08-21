Alicia Silverstone Is Alive And Well -- Tells Fans She Survived Poisonous Berry-Eating Incident In The Funniest Way!

Alicia Silverstone had herself a heck of a last 48 hours in London. But she’s safe and sound now!

As we reported on Tuesday, the Clueless alum caught the attention of social media users beginning on Monday night, when she posted a video across TikTok and Instagram inquiring about a specific species of berry that she found while walking through London. And then… she ate one of the berries!

Normally, that wouldn’t be a problem. It’s just a berry, right? But not with THIS berry! As it turned out, the berry in question was a Jerusalem cherry — which is a VERY poisonous member of the Nightshade family! So poisonous, in fact, that eating more than a few of them can be FATAL!!!

Naturally, fans were concerned. And they grew even more concerned when the 47-year-old actress proceeded to completely disappear from social media after posting the poison berry vid!! Was she safe?! Was she OK?? Was she even still alive?!?!?!

Luckily, our worries have been finally quelled. On Tuesday afternoon, Alicia popped up on IG with a HIGHlarious comment about not having been felled by those infamous berries:

“Alive and well! Don’t worry… I didn’t swallow”

Ha!!!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? We’re just glad she made it through this ordeal and lived to tell about it!!

