Jim Carrey ‘Taking A Break’ From Hollywood After Being Slammed For Resurfaced Video ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Teen Alicia Silverstone

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

There is a strong possibility that Jim Carrey could be saying goodbye to his acting career — and his announcement comes at a really convenient time…

During an interview with Access Hollywood on Thursday, the comedian revealed that he is “fairly serious” about retiring from the business, saying:

“I really like my quiet life and I really like putting paint on canvas and I really love my spiritual life and I feel like – and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists – I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough.”

While he is “probably” going to leave the industry for good, Jim did explained that there are a few things that could pull him out of retirement:

“It depends, if the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I’m taking a break.”

The other thing? The Truman Show actor noted that he would “always speak to Dolly [Parton]” if she asked him to be in her future biopic. Um… we hope he doesn’t mean playing Dolly?

Related: Will Smith’s Mugshot From Brutal 1989 Assault Resurfaces Following Oscars Slap

His retirement announcement doesn’t mention the controversy bubbling up around him, but it sure is smack dab in the middle of it!

If you didn’t know, he has actually come under fire for a very disturbing moment that occurred years ago with Alicia Silverstone at the 1997 MTV Movie Awards!

As we previously reported, the 60-year-old was one of many celebrities who commented on the attack, furiously criticizing the audience at the Oscars for giving a standing ovation for Will’s win for Best Actor just moments after he slapped Chris Rock! In fact, Jim told Gayle King on CBS Mornings that he was “sickened” by the whole thing, even saying that the King Richard star should have been arrested and sued afterward:

“I’d have announced this morning that I was suing Will for 200 million dollars because that video is going to be there forever, it’s going to be ubiquitous. That insult is gonna last a very long time. If you want to yell from the audience and show disapproval or say something on Twitter [that’s OK, but] you do not have the right to walk up on stage and smack somebody in the face ‘cuz they said words.”

However, it turns out social media users are not too thrilled with seeing Jim of all folks getting on that high horse about someone’s behavior at an awards show!

Following his scathing remarks, folks dug back a couple decades to bring back to light a clip of him “sexually assaulting” Alicia at the MTV Movie Awards.

Resurfaced footage from the ceremony shows Jim hopping onto the stage to accept his award for his role in The Cable Guy from the Clueless actress, who had been presenting it. He then suddenly grabbed Alicia’s face with both hands and forcibly kissed her on the lips. Jim was 35 at the time, while she was 19. After they stepped away from each other, Alicia looked visibly shaken by what had happened.

Warning, this video can be triggering for some. You can take a look at the incident about the 6:40 mark (below):

During the same show, Jim also jokingly attempted to lock lips with Will after taking home the award for Best Kiss. The Mask star is now facing backlash for his behavior at the MTV Movie Awards, especially for being a “hypocrite” by calling out Will when he “sexually assaulted” Alicia onstage. One Twitter user wrote:

“It’s amazing that Jim Carrey sexually assaulted Alicia Silverstone by physically forcing her to kiss him on national TV and it had literally no impact on his career whatsoever. He’s such a complete piece of s**t on so many levels.”

Another tweeted:

“Jim Carrey tried to French kiss Will Smith at the MTV movie awards and he kissed Alicia Silverstone without her consent at the same award show. So he assaulted two people in one night and no body said a word. He should be minding his own business.”

A third commented:

“He forcibly kissed Alicia Silverstone AND also tried to do the same thing to Will Smith. Regardless of age or age gaps, what Jim Carrey did was ASSAULT. He’s scum and he had no business forcing himself on people!”

Although Jim has not yet commented on the resurfaced incident, it is quite interesting the timing of his retirement announcement along with the controversy. But we will have to see if he takes a moment to address the backlash at this time.

What do YOU think about Jim leaving acting amid the controversy, Perezcious readers? Do you think this influenced his decision at all? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via CBS Mornings/YouTube,Alicia Silverstone/Instagram, Mad Scientist 95/YouTube]