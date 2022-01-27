Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Alicia Silverstone

Alicia Silverstone Blasts Body Shaming 'Candid Fat Photo' With Eff You TikTok!

Alicia Silverstone Blasts Body Shaming 'Candid Fat Photo' With Eff You TikTok

Alicia Silverstone just called out body shamers with the best response!

The Clueless star posted a scathing TikTok on Tuesday after coming across a photo of herself titled “Alicia Silverstone Candid Fat Photo.” Wtfff?? The video started by displaying the controversial snapshot of her in a navy blue dress with the word “this” highlighting the gross description.

The 45-year-old then popped up smiling and waving the middle finger while abcdfu by GAYLE played in the background. In the caption, she added:

“Damn. I think I look good

And she did!!

Related: Sydney Sweeney Asked To Do Fewer Nude Scenes On Euphoria Because People Aren’t Taking Her Seriously

Check out her funny clap back (below)!

@aliciasilverstone

Damn. I think I look good ????????????‍♀️ #abcdefu

♬ abcdefu – GAYLE

Sadly, this isn’t the first time Alicia has dealt with intense scrutiny over her looks before. In 2020, she opened up about being dubbed “Fatgirl” by paparazzi and tabloids after she starred as Batgirl in Batman & Robin, telling The Guardian:

“They would make fun of my body when I was younger. It was hurtful but I knew they were wrong. I wasn’t confused. I knew that it was not right to make fun of someone’s body shape, that doesn’t seem like the right thing to be doing to a human.”

Not right at ALL! Glad she’s still calling out the insensitive haters!

Reactions??

[Image via Alicia Silverstone/TikTok & MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Jan 27, 2022 11:57am PDT

Share This