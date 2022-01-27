Alicia Silverstone Blasts Body Shaming 'Candid Fat Photo' With Eff You TikTok!

Alicia Silverstone just called out body shamers with the best response!

The Clueless star posted a scathing TikTok on Tuesday after coming across a photo of herself titled “Alicia Silverstone Candid Fat Photo.” Wtfff?? The video started by displaying the controversial snapshot of her in a navy blue dress with the word “this” highlighting the gross description.

The 45-year-old then popped up smiling and waving the middle finger while abcdfu by GAYLE played in the background. In the caption, she added:

“Damn. I think I look good ”

And she did!!

Related: Sydney Sweeney Asked To Do Fewer Nude Scenes On Euphoria Because People Aren’t Taking Her Seriously

Check out her funny clap back (below)!

Sadly, this isn’t the first time Alicia has dealt with intense scrutiny over her looks before. In 2020, she opened up about being dubbed “Fatgirl” by paparazzi and tabloids after she starred as Batgirl in Batman & Robin, telling The Guardian:

“They would make fun of my body when I was younger. It was hurtful but I knew they were wrong. I wasn’t confused. I knew that it was not right to make fun of someone’s body shape, that doesn’t seem like the right thing to be doing to a human.”

Not right at ALL! Glad she’s still calling out the insensitive haters!

Reactions??

[Image via Alicia Silverstone/TikTok & MEGA/WENN]