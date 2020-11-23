Alicia Silverstone's Son Bear Cuts Off All Of His Hair Months After Being Bullied For Long Locks!

Well, this is quite the shake-up!

On Sunday, Alicia Silverstone documented her 9-year-old getting his long locks chopped off for all of her Instagram viewers to see! Now, this was NOT the Clueless star’s decision (she made that very clear!), but months after she revealed he was bullied for his ‘do, it seemed her son Bear was looking for a change!

While he was “very” nervous to have his hair cut, Alicia and ex Christopher Jarecki‘s growing boy actually looked excited about the transformation… and his new look!!

The actress captioned her IG clip (below), writing:

“Yes, it’s true. Bear cut his hair!! My baby’s growing up I miss his hair!!!!! Was it his decision? Yes. Did I cry inside as I watched him get it cut? Maybe… but did I try to stop him? Not for one second. The reason he chose to keep it for as long as he did was because he loved it so much!!! He just wanted to try something new. Although I have a feeling he’ll find a way back to his long hair again in the future. No matter what though, I will always support my sweet, caring, and precious little boy in every decision he makes. “

Ch-ch-check out all the excitement, along with an amazing before-and-after!

As we mentioned up top, the 44-year-old star admitted in September how Bear had been “made fun of by other kids” at surf camp, telling her IG followers at the time how despite it, he still “loves his hair and chooses to have it long.”

No matter how he wants to style it, we love to see a parent support their kid’s decisions!!

[Image via Alicia Silverstone/Instagram]