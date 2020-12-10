US Made 'An Agreement' With Aliens -- And Donald Trump Almost Told The World?!

We have to be honest, we’re not sure if we should be shaking our heads or FREAKING THE EFF OUT HERE!

It seems like every couple months we’ve gotten another piece of evidence of extraterrestrial life that would have felt like a mind-blowing reveal a couple decades ago, but in 2020 just feels like… yeah, that’s about right.

The latest revelation is more than a blurry photo or Cyrus family eyewitness account. No, this time an actual expert with top secret government intel is straight up telling us aliens are real and in contact with us!

Haim Eshed, former head of Israel’s Defense Ministry’s space directorate, spilled all to the Yediot Aharonot newspaper on Friday. It took a few days but translated excerpts eventually made their way to US readers — who read all about our own president’s involvement with the aliens!

OK, whut??

Yes, Eshed, a former general and well-respected professor told the publication the governments of Israel and the US had been in contact with a “galactic federation” of aliens who were studying humans in an effort to understand the “fabric of the universe”:

“There is an agreement between the U.S. government and the aliens. They signed a contract with us to do experiments here.”

According to the former space security chief, there is an “underground base in the depths of Mars” in which American astronauts and alien beings work together.

Eshed says there’s a reason the general public has been kept in the dark about these dealings:

“The Unidentified Flying Objects have asked not to publish that they are here, humanity is not ready yet… They have been waiting until today for humanity to develop and reach a stage where we will understand, in general, what space and spaceships are.”

Is this guy completely out of it? Or is he just finally telling us all what millions have suspected for decades??

You know what might be the most far-fetched part of all this? We can kind of picture other presidents keeping this secret, but Donald Trump? With his short-sightedness and fear-mongering, anti-immigrant rhetoric? Doesn’t it seem like he would have just blurted it out at one of his never-ending rallies?

Well, actually, Eshed says Trump was “on the verge of revealing” everything recently but was begged not to so as not to cause “mass hysteria.”

This… actually makes a kind of sense. Almost everything Trump has done while in office rolled back progress on LGBT rights, immigration, and regulations on businesses — except one that really stands out: Space Force.

We’re not saying it’s a progressive idea, but it’s certainly wildly forward-thinking. At the time we were all scratching our heads as to why he would even think we needed a military branch for space.

Is it possible the reason Trump thought we needed a Space Force was because he had already learned aliens are real?? Hmm…

We still don’t know whether to laugh or faint over all this. What do YOU think, Perezcious hoo-mans??

