Alix Earle Seemingly Confirms Alex Cooper Feud -- And Says She Has 'So Much Information' To Spill!

Did Alix Earle just confirm her nasty beef with Alex Cooper? It appears so!

You know the feud rumors ramped up back in February when the Call Her Daddy host’s company, Unwell Network, dropped the 24-year-old influencer’s Hot Mess podcast. They even relinquished the rights to the show so Alix could explore other opportunities if she chose. However, she is completely done with the podcast for now. The news blindsided the TikTok star, but not to fans! They sensed the tension between the two a long time ago.

When Alix joined the Unwell Network in August 2023, it seemed she and Alex were good friends. But people soon noticed a shift in their relationship late last year. The network no longer promoted the Hot Mess podcast on social media as much and instead pushed Hallie Batchelder’s podcast, Extra Dirty. Alix then did not attend an Unwell party for the Super Bowl, despite being in New Orleans. Adding fuel to the fire? Her dad, Thomas “TJ” Earle, complained about dealing with “a business situation” he “wasn’t happy about,” and many believe he was talking about Alex!

Us Weekly insiders confirmed she and Alix had “a lot of drama” and “clashed over business,” and it ruined their friendship. TJ didn’t help matters as he “got more involved in her business decisions” and thought his daughter joining Unwell ultimately wasn’t a “smart business move.”

But neither Alix nor Alex have addressed the rumors… until now! Alix appeared to confirm their rift in a new video posted to TikTok on Friday! Referring to the personalized astrology app Co-Star, the upcoming Dancing With the Stars competitor said:

“My Co-Star told me that I can start s**t today. It told me. It said, ‘You can start some s**t.’ So, I mean, Co-Star told me to. And like, lowkey, is this my time that I’ve been waiting for? To go? I have so much information. We can go! I just been waiting for Co-Star to tell me too. Oh, I think I’m losing my mind. I wake up every day and I’m like, ‘What should I do Co-Star?’ And today, it’s like ‘Revenge.’ Like, let’s go. Get ‘em. I don’t know if I should listen. She told me to, so…”

She has “so much information?!” Damn! Spill it, girl! Watch the video (below):

@alixearle

Co star told me to do it ..

♬ original sound – Alix Earle

 

Well, Alix listened and started some s**t… somewhat! One social media user took the opportunity to ask her to tell everyone “what happened with alex cooper,” to which she responded:

“How much time do you have?”

Alix Earle Seemingly Confirms Alex Cooper Feud -- And Says She Has 'So Much Information' To Spill!
(c) Alix Earle/TikTok

Oh, no doubt stuff went down with Daddy Cooper! We’ll take that as a confirmation! If only Alix had dropped all the tea she had on the matter in a follow-up video! But alas, it didn’t happen! Not yet anyway! We need Co-Star to tell Alix to give us all the details ASAP! LOLz! Perhaps a hint for her to revive the Hot Mess podcast (or create a new one) to break down the drama!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Share ’em in the comments!

[Image via Alix Earle/Instagram, Call Her Daddy/YouTube]

Aug 02, 2025 16:06pm PDT

