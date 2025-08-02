Did Kim Cattrall Just Shade AJLT Amid News It's Over? See For Yourself!

Is Kim Cattrall reacting to the news that And Just Like That is over with some shade??

If you haven’t heard yet, showrunner Michael Patrick King announced on Friday that the Sex and the City reboot was ending with Season 3. We only have two more episodes left, and that is it! Wow! The news came as a shock to loyal fans, and the cast is heartbroken over having to say goodbye to these iconic characters they played for over two decades. Well, some of them!

Shortly after the announcement, Kim took to Instagram to share a photo of a sunset over a body of water and a caption that read:

“It’s the end of a very long week .”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Cattrall (@kimcattrall)

Kim, we see what you did there! And so did many others! Fans immediately clocked the post as some subtle shade at the AJLT cancellation! You know that Kim opted not to join the new series due to her feud with Sarah Jessica Parker — though she made a brief cameo at the end of Season 2.

Despite viewers constantly begging for her to return to the show for the following season, she quickly shut down the idea. It was a one-and-done appearance for her, as she suggested! Now the show is finally over! She won’t be hounded about the reboot anymore! And fans think she is low-key celebrating it! See the reactions (below):

“Translation: finally this thing is over (in a Samantha voice )” “And Just Like That… Samantha sat down to watch the sunrise, took a drink from her glass of champagne and celebrated Karma.” “Ahhhhh! An interesting comment….! We all know ” “ the shade” “And that’s shade” “Ohhhhhh the SHADE!” “The shade, the shade of it all” “And just like that… the long week is over” “If you know, you know…” “you are so messy, I love that!” “Subtle Shadiness is the best!!” “Let that sun finally set” “Well deserved shade towards the end of AJLT” “we all know what you did here” “we love you shady queen”

Should we take her possibly shady post as a sign that one of the big surprises Cynthia Nixon teased is NOT a return of Samantha Jones in the final episodes? LOLz!

Do you think Kim was throwing shade, Perezcious readers? Or are fans reading too much into the post? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via HBO/YouTube, Warner Bros. Entertainment/YouTube, MEGA/WENN]