Why Alyssa Milano Refuses To Let Her Kids Watch Charmed!

Alyssa Milano won’t be showing her children Charmed anytime soon!

This week, the 49-year-old actress hopped on TikTok to respond to a fan question about whether her 7-year-old daughter Elizabella Dylan and her 10-year-old son Milo Thomas had seen the iconic series and what they thought about it if they did. Milano, who starred as Phoebe Halliwell for eight seasons between 1998 to 2006, said no. As for why they haven’t, well, that answer may or may not shock you! She spilled in the video:

“No, they have not seen Charmed yet, my children. For many reasons, one of which, I kiss a lot of guys on Charmed. So many guys that are not their dad. So many guys, so no.”

But that’s not the only reason! Milano went on to explain that she let her daughter watch the trailer for her film Brazen and based on her reaction to that wasn’t the best:

“I let Bella watch the trailer of Brazen ’cause obviously I wouldn’t let her watch the movie. She said, ‘Mom I could tell you were faking that kiss.’ I think she was calling me a bad actress.”

Ouch! Another reason Milano dropped was that Elizabella already has a love for crop tops – an item of clothing the momma doesn’t want her daughter wearing right now and knows she will argue with her about when she sees some of Phoebe’s on-screen looks:

“The other reason is she is seven, and all she wants to wear are belly tops. That’s without seeing Charmed … And I’m constantly like, ‘No, you don’t wanna wear a belly top.’ So could you imagine after she’s seen Charmed when she’s like, ‘Mommy you wore belly tops.’”

Maybe one day Milo and Elizabella! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Alyssa Milano/Instagram]